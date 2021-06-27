Wolves transfers: Euro 2020 star linked as Rui Patricio replacement - The Verdict

According to Football Insider, Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering a move for Leicester City's Danny Ward.

Indeed, the Molineux side are believed to be keen to add at least one goalkeeper to their ranks this summer amid speculation that current No.1 Rui Patricio is a target for AS Roma ahead of Jose Mourinho's arrival in the Italian capital.

A £12.5m signing from Liverpool in the summer of 2018, Ward has only made 14 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side, though has impressed during Wales' Euro 2020 campaign.

In reaction to the idea of replacing Patricio with Ward, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole, Sam Brookes and Christy Malyan have given their verdicts on whether or not it'd be a good move for Wolves.

Jonathan Gorrie

Definitely not.

As impressive as Ward has been with Wales, Patricio is a step up.

Indeed, last season, the hugely experienced Portuguese produced a save percentage of 69.9% (via FBREF) which sees him rank within the top 63 percentile of 'keepers across Europe's top five leagues.

Only once in Ward's career has he approached a percentage close to Patricio's (during a loan spell at Aberdeen in 2015/16). Despite a strong campaign with his national team, it would simply be a huge gamble to rely on a man with very little sustained top-flight experience as a replacement for Patricio.

It'd be a headache for Bruno Lage.

Joshua Cole

“Whilst Ward has enjoyed a fruitful Euro 2020 campaign to date, he may not necessarily be able to replicate these displays in the top-flight next season.

“Having only featured on two occasions at this level during his career, the shot-stopper may struggle to deliver the goods on a consistent basis if he earns a move to Wolves.

“With Rui Patricio being linked with an exit this summer, it could be argued that Bruno Lage’s side will need to draft in a replacement who knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.

“Therefore, instead of taking an almighty risk on the Wales international, Wolves should play it safe by signing a player who possesses a great deal of Premier League experience.”

Sam Brookes

"Ward’s performances at Euro 2020 have shown that he deserves a chance to demonstrate what he can do in the Premier League.

"Admittedly, it is a small sample size upon which to judge the Welshman, but he has already shown that he is too good to just be sitting on the bench at Leicester.

"Losing Patricio would be a blow for Wolves given his vast experience, as he has nearly 100 caps for his country. However, he is now 33 and arguably a touch past his best.

"Meanwhile, Ward has just celebrated his 28th birthday and appears to be coming into his peak, and I feel that he is more than capable of taking over from Patricio between the sticks at Molineux next year."

Christy Malyan

"It would be a massive gamble for Wolves, especially as Rui Patricio has established himself as such a dependable figure since arriving at Molineux with 31 clean sheets in 112 Premier League appearances. In comparison, Danny Ward only has a season at Huddersfield Town in the Championship and Aberdeen in the Scottish top flight to show what he can do over a whole campaign.



"But Euro 2020 performances shouldn't be ignored and with 14 saves to his name across three games, Ward has shown that he probably should have been given more chances throughout his career - he's already 27. Wolves could be the perfect club to do just that, operating behind a back three in Conor Coady, Romain Saiss and Willy Boly that is already well established.



"It'd clearly be a punt for the Molineux outfit but one that might just pay off handsomely."

