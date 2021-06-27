Man Utd transfers: Red Devils keen on signing Serie A star - The Verdict

Manchester United are interested in signing Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens this summer, according to Todofichajes.

Gosens has spent the last four years in Bergamo, and has helped Atalanta qualify for the Champions League in each of the last three seasons.

His performances from left wing-back have not gone unnoticed, with four top European clubs set to battle it out for his signature.

Juventus appear to be the current fronrtunners to sign Gosens, who is valued at €45m (£38.5m), but PSG, Manchester United and Manchester City are also ready to make an offer for the 26-year-old German international.

It looks set to be an exciting race between these teams to see who can land Gosens. If United could get their hands on him, would he be a good signing for the club?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Gosens' rise to the top has been gradual as he did not fully establish himself in the Atalanta starting line-up until two years ago. However, since then he has been hitting remarkable heights.

"In the last two seasons, he has scored 20 league goals and provided 16 assists from his wing-back position. Those are astonishing numbers.

"United may already have Luke Shaw at their disposal - a perfectly capable full-back - but Gosens is operating at a different level right now.

"With there being some talk that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may consider using Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a back three next term, this would suit Gosens perfectly as he would be able to continue to play as a wing-back - a role that he has mastered in recent years.

"Gosens is a special player who seems to be getting better with each season that passes. United should do all they can to try to tempt him over to Old Trafford."

Jonathan Gorrie

"It's not that Robin Gosens wouldn't be a good signing for Manchester United, it's just he's really not what they need.

"According to WhoScored data, 42% of their attacks already come down the left-hand side, with Luke Shaw impressing during the 2020/21 campaign.

"Indeed, there's also Alex Telles to take into account, who hasn't had much of a look-in since his own move.

"So, as talented as Gosens is (as was evident during Germany's recent win over Portugal), he simply plays in a position United are already well-stocked in.

"Ole needs to focus elsewhere."

Joshua Cole

“This could turn out to be a masterstroke of a signing from Solskjaer if he can convince Gosens to make the move to Old Trafford.

“An incredibly versatile player, the Germany international has illustrated over the years that he is more than capable of operating as a full-back, a central midfielder and as an out-and-out winger.

“A key player for Atalanta last season, Gosens ranked in the top-six at the club for interceptions made per game (1.3), shots per match (1.6) and tackles (1.4 per game), as per WhoScored.

“Providing that the 26-year-old is able to replicate his fantastic displays for Atalanta in a United shirt next season, he could play a major role in helping the club launch a push for the Premier League title."

Christy Malyan

"As fine a player as Robin Gosens is, with a staggering 17 goal contributions to his name in Serie A this season, United surely have bigger priorities this summer than signing another left-sided defender. Yes, he'd give the option of playing a back three but so does Alex Telles as an offensive-minded No.3 and while Luke Shaw is a more conventional full-back, I don't see any reason why he couldn't play as a wing-back if asked to either.

"A right-back to support and compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a more imminent need, hence United's interest in Kieran Trippier, while an upgrade on Victor Lindelof - whose WhoScored rating for the season stood at below 6.7 - wouldn't go amiss either. Gosens seems like a luxury buy rather than a necessity. United didn't even play with a back three during any Premier League game last season."

