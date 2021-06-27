Liverpool transfers: £15m-rated Reds ace wanted by multiple Premier League clubs - The Verdict

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs this summer, according to Goal.

It is understood that Burnley and Brighton are the two clubs who have expressed the most interest in the 24-year-old at this stage, while Newcastle and Southampton are also monitoring the centre-back's situation.

Phillips came into the Liverpool side this season due to a high number of injuries at the back for Jurgen Klopp's men, and went on to make 17 top-flight appearances.

With Phillips in the team, the Reds managed to keep seven clean sheets, and the towering Englishman even chipped in with a goal against Burnley at Turf Moor in the penultimate game of the campaign as Liverpool secured a top four finish.

Liverpool would reportedly be reluctant sellers if they did let Phillips go in the current transfer window, but it is claimed that they may be open to allowing him to move on if a suitable offer is made by another club.

Should Liverpool cash in on Phillips this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan, Joshua Cole and Jonathan Gorrie give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Phillips did a fine job at the back this year to help ensure that Liverpool did not miss out booking their place in next season's Champions League.

"However, it is hard to see where he would fit into Klopp's plans in 2021/22. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip should return from injury, while the Merseyside club have also splashed the cash on Ibrahima Konate already this summer.

"These four players should be enough to cover the hear of Liverpool's defence, and it seems extremely unlikely that the side will be as unfortunate with injuries next year as they were this term.

"Phillips deserves to be playing regular first-team football, but that is not going to happen at Anfield, so it would be best for all parties if he moves on to another club in the coming months."

Christy Malyan

"Let's face it, centre-backs of Nat Phillips' old-school style look out of place at top clubs these days. You can't expect him to build play from the back with delicate passes into midfield, and he's not able to cover 50-yard gaps between himself and the goalkeeper on the counter-attack.

"But that's exactly why it could prove so shrewd from Liverpool to keep Phillips at the club this summer. While the top teams in the Premier League may not have much room for throwback centre-halves anymore, there are only so many top teams in the Premier League.

"Against teams like Burnley, West Ham, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Newcastle who like to play it long and make the most of set pieces, his aerial presence (5.6 aerial duels won per game) is a massive asset, and probably more important than Joe Gomez's ability to recycle possession or protect the space behind Virgil van Dijk.

"It's unlikely Phillips will ever be a guaranteed first-choice at Liverpool, but he can be the right man for the right occasion, providing battling performances against teams that try to bring Liverpool down to their more direct and agricultural way of playing."

Joshua Cole

“Whereas Phillips did manage to do a solid job in the absence of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk last season, he could be forced to watch on from the sidelines during the upcoming campaign when this his team-mates are fully fit.

“Furthermore, it would be somewhat of a shock if the 24-year-old is ahead of Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order at Anfield later this year due to the fact that the Reds spent a considerable amount of money on the Frenchman.

“With first-team football at Liverpool no longer guaranteed for Phillips, it could be argued that a permanent move elsewhere could potentially benefit both parties.

“Whilst the defender may be able to join a Premier League side who could aide his development by giving him the opportunity to feature regularly at this level, the Reds could use the money generated from his sale to reinvest in their squad.

“If a potential suitor decides to meet Liverpool's reported valuation of £15m, it would be foolish to turn down an offer like this for a player who may not necessarily be part of the club’s plans for the future.”

Jonathan Gorrie

"This seems rash.

"Granted, Liverpool's big-name centre-backs will soon be back and the signing of Ibrahima Konate only strengthens that department further.

"Still, if last season proved anything, it's that you simply can't have too much strength in depth. Indeed, managers simply cannot legislate for an injury crisis.

"With that in mind, Phillips would be a good option to have on the bench. Perhaps that would seem like overkill and not exactly a reward for his good work in the season just gone but the 24-year-old certainly has his uses as a rotational option.

"Joel Matip is as injury-prone as they come while Joe Gomez has struggled on that front too, so it's not as if Phillips will always be fifth-choice no matter what.

"Liverpool need to think very carefully."

