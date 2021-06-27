Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thorgan Hazard fired Belgium into the lead during their round of 16 clash with Portugal at Euro 2020.

Belgium vs Portugal

Of all the round of 16 games at the tournament, there's no denying that Belgium vs Portugal was the most tantalising fixture on the list with both nations hoping to go all the way this summer.

As such, it should come as no surprise that the early exchanges in Seville were tentative at best with neither side wanting to shoot themselves in the foot before they'd even gotten started.

Besides, we're talking about two sides who have back-lines populated with ageing defenders like Pepe, Thomas Vermaelen and Jan Vertonghen who were playing from the start in Spain.

Hazard scores stunner vs Portugal

But alas, the first-half wasn't to be a goalless one as the Portuguese resistance was broken before the interval with Thorgan Hazard scoring a fantastic strike.

The Borussia Dortmund man cut in from the left-hand side to fire a fizzing strike past the grasps of Rui Patricio, sending a real statement to the reigning European champions in the process.

At first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Wolverhampton Wanderers shot-stopper should have done much better with Hazard's strike actually finishing quite centrally in the net.

But with replays showing that Hazard's hit was so ferocious that the ball essentially had a mind of its own, you quickly understand why Patricio was left clutching at thin air. Check out the strike below:

You know you've got a good squad when the player scoring that goal isn't even the best 'Hazard' in the squad. Take a bow, Thorgan, take a bow.

Massive Euro 2020 clash

For the neutrals, it's certainly an exciting sight because you really got the feeling that Belgium and Portugal were in the midst of a chess game before Hazard's goal suddenly upped the ante.

The fact of the matter is that Portugal walked into a half-time team talk where they knew that nothing less than a goal in the second 45 minutes at the Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla would be enough.

Luckily, they just happen to have one of the best attacking line-ups in Europe to make that happen but at the time of writing, the status of European champions looks like it could be changing hands.

