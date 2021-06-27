Wolves transfer news: £10m Liverpool player on Molineux radar - The Verdict

Wolves want to sign Liverpool defender Neco Williams this summer, as revealed by Goal.

The 20-year-old has been limited to just six Premier League appearances this term, and reportedly wants to move away from Anfield in order to get some regular game time under his belt.

It is understood that the Reds are willing to sell him for a fee in the region of £10m. This has alerted a trio of English clubs, with Southampton, Wolves and Leeds all interested in landing the player in the current transfer window.

The Saints are believed to be the favourites to sign Williams right now, but Wolves are very much part of the race for his signature as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Would Williams be a good signing for Wolves if they can lure him to Molineux?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole, Christy Malyan and Jonathan Gorrie give their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"It may be a risk for Wolves to go after Williams given his lack of experience, but it is one worth taking.

"Wolves' right wing-back options have simply not been good enough this season. Nelson Semedo arrived for £27m last summer and has only provided two goal involvements in the Premier League, while Ki-Jana Hoever has failed to kick on as the club may have hoped and made just 12 top-flight appearances all year.

"It's all well and good bemoaning Wolves' lack of options up top in the absence of Raul Jimenez, but if there's a lack of service, what are they supposed to do?

"Bruno Lage needs so much more from his wide men this year, and bringing in Williams to add some much-needed energy and quality down that right-hand side should ensure that Wolves get far more service from their flanks in 2021/22."

Joshua Cole

“Although it is clear to see that Williams has the potential to become a classy operator at Premier League level in the future, Wolves ought to steer clear of signing him this summer.

“Considering that the West Midlands-based outfit are currently able to call upon the services of Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever, it would be a strange decision to bolster their options in this particular position.

“Furthermore, with Liverpool wanting a considerable fee for Williams, it could be argued that Wolves may find it more beneficial to spend their money on a striker as they only managed to score 36 league goals in 2020/21.

“By drafting in an individual who will be able to provide some much-needed competition for the returning Raul Jimenez, Bruno Lage’s side may be able to push on in the Premier League during the upcoming campaign."

Christy Malyan

"I certainly think Wolves could do with some bolstering at right wing-back this summer. Matt Doherty was a crucial component of the 3-4-3 system that proved so effective under Nuno Espirito Santo, registering 16 goal contributions across two Premier League campaigns, and Nelson Semedo - despite his pedigree - just hasn't quite managed to fill that void.

"That being said, Neco Williams is not the answer. I'm by no means writing off the Welshman; having already featured in the Premier League and for Wales at just 20 years of age, he seems to have a bright future ahead of him. But he's still lacking genuine top-flight experience with only six starts in the competition under his belt and in that sense, he can hardly be considered an upgrade on what Wolves already have.

"If Wolves are going to continue their 3-4-3 setup under Bruno Lage, they need to sign a pair of quality wing-backs that will make the system thrive."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Having already averaged a tackle and an interception per Premier League game last season (via WhoScored), Williams would appear to have the physical profile to work in a high-pressing system, particularly given he's been coached by Jurgen Klopp.

"With Wolves needing some spark after a flat season, perhaps that'd be perfect for Bruno Lage as he looks to stamp authority on this side.

"Given there are question marks about Nelson Semedo's defensive ability, he could operate as a more defensive option and thus unleash the Portuguese wide man higher up the pitch."

