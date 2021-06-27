Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pepe went full Pepe during Portugal's round of 16 clash with Belgium.

The eyes of the world turned to Seville on Sunday night as the standout fixture of Euro 2020's second round unfolded between the European champions and FIFA's number-one ranked nation.

However, for the most part, the two European juggernauts were busy exchanging chess moves with clearcut chances proving few and far between.

As such, it took a truly special moment from Thorgan Hazard to break the deadlock before half-time with his whirling strike from the left-hand side evading the grasp of Rui Patricio.

It meant that Portugal needed to score at least one goal during the second 45 minutes to keep hold of their European crown, but breaking down Belgium's veteran defence proved incredibly tough.

As a result, it didn't take a television pundit to point out the fact that Portugal were getting frustrated during the closing moments at the Stadium La Cartuja - and there's where Pepe comes in.

Ever one of football's most controversial figures, the Porto centre-back was lucky to escape with a yellow card after wiping out Hazard once the referee had already blown his whistle.

The match official had called for a halt once Romelu Lukaku went down upon receiving a boot to the head, prompting Pepe to go barrelling into Belgium's goalscorer as he tried to carry on.

You can check out the carnage down below:

Pepe gonna Pepe, huh?

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News