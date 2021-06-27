Transfer news: Liverpool interested in move for Aston Villa star: The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are interested in Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

While his current club aren't actively looking to sell the Scotland international, Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge fan of the former Hibs star, though it will reportedly be difficult to get him out of VIlla Park.

A cult hero in the Midlands after emerging as one of their key players since his 2018 move, McGinn was hugely impressive during Scotland's draw with England at Euro 2020, only raising his profile even further.

With all due respect to Villa, McGinn moving to one of Europe's elite teams would cap off a meteoric rise from the Scottish Championship and, with Liverpool looking tired at times last season, his energy would help refresh a midfield depleted by the loss of Georginio Wijnaldum.

GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan have given their verdicts on the potential move.

Jonathan Gorrie

He'd be a breath of fresh air.

Indeed, the Scotsman is as combative as they come.

Averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game last season (via WhoScored), he'd rank fourth and sixth respectively in the Liverpool squad, replacing Wijnaldum as the industrious option alongside the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Interestingly, the 1.51 dribbles he's completed per game over the last year sees him rank within the top 86 percentile (via FBREF) across Europe's top five leagues.

That is a figure no Liverpool midfielder can match, so perhaps he could offer something different in terms of carrying the ball from deep, helping create another point of attack.

Joshua Cole

“Although it is safe to say that McGinn has become a key player for Villa in recent seasons, it would be somewhat of a shock if Liverpool decide to splash the cash on him.

“Whereas the Reds could feel as if they need to bolster their options in central-midfield following Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure, they should instead be prioritising a move for a forward who can provide Roberto Firmino with some much-needed competition as the Brazilian only netted nine league goals last season.

“There were times during the previous campaign when Liverpool needed an alternative option to the 29-year-old due to his struggles with consistency, yet Divock Origi ultimately failed to step up the plate for his side.

“Considering that the Reds are already able to call upon the likes of Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, it would be incredibly naïve to make a move for McGinn who may not necessarily be an upgrade on any of these players."

Sam Brookes

"John McGinn is an honest, hard-working midfielder who has been a solid performer in the Premier League for Aston Villa over the last couple of years. But would he really add an awful lot to Liverpool’s midfield? I’m not convinced.

Looking ahead to next season, Liverpool’s midfield already seems to pick itself – Fabinho in the holding role with Jordan Henderson and Thiago either side of him. Done and dusted.

So where does McGinn fit in? That question isn’t easy to answer. Curtis Jones is also a promising talent who deserves more game time next year to show what he can do, and I still feel that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could add some dynamism to the middle of the park if he can remain fit.

McGinn was only Villa’s seventh-highest ranked player by WhoScored in 2020/21, so I’m not sure that he stood out enough to warrant such a big move to Anfield.

Klopp ought to stick with his current midfield options because that may be the position that Liverpool have the most cover for already."

1 of 15 How many league titles have Liverpool won? 18 19 20 17

Christy Malyan

"Energetic and aggressive yet also technically astute, I really don't think there's a team in the Premier League that couldn't do with John McGinn in their squad. Dubbed a leader by Scotland assistant manager by Steven Reid, he seems to have a real presence both on and off the pitch, and there's a reason he's been a fan favourite at both Hibs and Aston Villa - quite simply, he works sensationally hard for the cause.

"Does he boast the sheer skill and quality of some other midfielders touted for big moves this summer, like Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul? Maybe not at this moment. But ultimately, I see McGinn as such a hardworking and dedicated player that Jurgen Klopp could mould him into virtually any midfield role, whether that's a No.10 shooting from long range, a No.8 bombing up and down the pitch or a No.6 tiding up behind the engine room.

"Clearly McGinn would be a real asset behind the scenes, but he's got more than enough about him to make an impact on the pitch as well."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News