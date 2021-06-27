PSG, Man City, Man Utd: Where should Sergio Ramos go next? The Verdict

One of the most decorated players in the game, Sergio Ramos is unlikely to be short of offers.

Indeed, even at 35, the Spaniard reportedly (via AS) has offers from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City as he plots his next move after leaving Real Madrid.

A controversial figure but undoubtedly an elite leader having won it all for both club and country, whichever club lands him this summer will certainly have pulled off somewhat of a coup. Granted, last season was far from a vintage campaign for the 2010 World Cup winner, but Ramos has proven his class for well over a decade now.

With all that in mind, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Christy Maylan have given their verdicts on what Ramos should do.

Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City.

While their defence has hugely improved following the signing of Ruben Dias, the lack of leadership in their ranks was evident during the Champions League final loss to Chelsea in Porto.

The beauty of signing Ramos is that he doesn't even have to play every week. At his age, he can be saved for the biggest clashes in the calendar, while further developing those who train alongside him on a daily basis.

With Aymeric Laporte thought to want to a move away, Ramos would be an elite level replacement.

Sergio Ramos

"PSG should be Ramos’ next move.

"Thiago Silva showed that he could play in the French league well into his thirties and I feel that Ramos is cut from the same cloth.

"The Spanish centre-back has kept himself in excellent condition throughout most of his career, and should be able to thrive in Ligue 1, while also keeping enough in the tank for those big Champions League occasions.

"He could be exactly the type of player that PSG have been missing in Europe’s elite competition as well. The side have made it to the latter stages of the Champions League in the last two years but have not quite got past the finish line.

"They need someone with know-how to help them take that next step, and Ramos is a serial winner who could be the man to finally guide the team to that elusive European Cup."

Joshua Cole

“With Ramos set to move on to pastures new this summer following a fantastic spell at Real Madrid, he will not be short of potential suitors and thus it will be intriguing to see who he decides to join.

“It could be argued that a move to Manchester United may be exactly what the Spaniard needs at this stage of his career as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are on the lookout for a new defender after only managing to keep 13 clean-sheets last season in the top-flight.

“By forging a fruitful partnership with Harry Maguire, Ramos may spearhead a push for the title next season as his commanding presence could completely transform United’s fortunes.

“The Red Devils will also offer the defender the chance to achieve a relative amount of success in the Champions League during the upcoming campaign.”

Christy Malyan

"At this stage in his career, the most important thing for Sergio Ramos is to find a motivation that keeps him at the top of his game for as long as possible. But how much incentive is there to really perform at your best for PSG, who should walk comfortably to the Ligue 1 title every season, or Manchester City where - especially if they sign Harry Kane - are surely comfortable favourites to defend the Premier League crown next term?

"Compare that to Manchester United, and it's clear which club offers Ramos the bigger challenge.

"The Red Devils are still worlds away from the heights of old and there's a gigantic gap between themselves and the Citizens. The Spanish icon could come into Old Trafford, offer his wealth of experience and pedigree, and really bring something significant to the team. I'm not even sure he'd get into City's starting XI after Ruben Dias and John Stones became such a consistent partnership last term.

"For me, the choice is obvious."

