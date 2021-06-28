Portugal were eliminated from Euro 2020 last Sunday evening.

The reigning European champions were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in Seville thanks to a stunning strike by Thorgan Hazard towards the end of the first half.

Portugal came close to an equaliser on numerous occasions in the second period of the game, Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro striking the post in the final 10 minutes.

Young sensation Joao Felix also had a great chance to draw the scores level right at the end of stoppage-time, but the Atletico Madrid man couldn't direct his attempt on target.

All in all, it was an incredibly frustrating last-16 encounter for Portugal and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was unsurprisingly not a happy man after the full-time whistle had been blown by referee Felix Brych.

While on his way to the tunnel, the Juventus striker - who was marshalled very well by Belgium's experienced defence throughout the game - actually threw his captain's armband to the ground and then kicked it away.

The incident was captured by a fan in attendance at the Estadio de la Cartuja and you can check out their footage below.

Ronaldo kicks his captain's armband away

After Ronaldo had kicked the armband away, a member of staff picked it up and then tried to comfort Portugal's record goalscorer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or responded with another gesture of frustration before heading down the tunnel.

While the act of kicking the captain's armband away in front of the watching world was probably best avoided by Ronaldo, it would be wrong to judge him too harshly.

Yes, it could be as interpreted as disrespectful, but the fact of the matter is that no one cares more about Portuguese national team than him.

He has given everything for his country down the years, netting 109 goals and captaining the nation to unexpected glory at Euro 2016.

Both Ronaldo and Portugal will be back doing what they do best in no time.

