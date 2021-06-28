Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wales crashed out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 on Saturday evening.

Wales crash out of Euros

Having sensationally reached the semi-finals at the previous tournament, there was quiet optimism that Rob Page's men could embark on another inspiring streak through the knockout stages.

And you'd be unwise to suggest that was impossible when you consider that Wales gave a good account of themselves in their group clashes with Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

However, everything unravelled for the home nation during their second-round tie in Copenhagen with Wales slumping to a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Denmark.

Denmark 4-0 Wales

Despite Wales impressing in flashes at the Parken Stadium, Kasper Doldberg's brace and strikes from Joakim Mæhle and Martin Braithwaite sent the 2016 semi-finalists packing.

It was a damning result that gave way to a period of reflection for Wales' most-capped player, Chris Gunter, who didn't hide his emotions with a passionate social media post on Sunday.

The Charlton Athletic defender put his cards on the table by slamming Euro 2020's 'joke' format, pointing out how other nations had the benefit of home fans to cheer them on.

Gunter slams 'joke set up' of Euros

Gunter passionately wrote on his official Instagram page: "So the journey of this month has come to an end. We did not deserve that score line but who said life was fair.

"It hurts like mad, but to be hurting with some of my best mates and best muckas I've shared a changing room with for years on years makes it a little easier.

"And to share it with a nation who all feel the same makes it even easier. Written off before a bag of air was kicked, 3,000 miles from home. Every nation had fans wherever they went.

"You and us deserved more from this joke set up of a tournament, but who said life was fair. Have a cry, but then smile that we were dining at the top table yet again.

"And smile even more that we'll be back, and we'll be the ones with the full stadium belting out our anthem that we all deserve.

"This country is in safe hands with the squad we have, believe me. I'd go to the trenches with every member of this team and staff.

"Be sad, but be proud. There's only three million of us, but we are the lucky ones, and don't you know it. Suck it up, keep your chin up. We'll be alright, trust me on that.

"Genuinely thank you for all the support and love. See you soon. Gunts."

Criticism of Euro 2020's format

There has been wide-spread criticism surrounding the format of Euro 2020 both in terms of the location of matches as well as the sheer number of teams who can qualify from the group stages.

England, for example, haven't been forced to travel a single mile between host stadiums whereas Wales have played matches in Baku, Rome and Copenhagen in the space of just a few days.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

There are countless moving parts to a tournament of this magnitude, never mind when it's being played across multiple host nations with varying regulations in the middle of a pandemic.

Say what you like about the manner in which UEFA have conducted Euro 2020, but you certainly can't accuse Gunter of not giving his opinion on the matter.

