Portugal's Euro 2020 journey came to a frustrating end in Seville last Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's team were defeated 1-0 by Belgium in the Spanish heat, Thorgan Hazard grabbing the only goal of an enthralling last-16 encounter.

The second half of the game in the Estadio de la Cartuja was an absolute classic, with Portugal trying and ultimately failing to find an equaliser.

There were chances galore towards the end of proceedings. Raphael Guerreiro hit the post and substitute Joao Felix fired a shot agonisingly wide in the final seconds of stoppage-time.

For Portugal, it's a shame that none of the team's major goalscoring chances fell to Ronaldo. The Juventus man - who is the current top scorer at Euro 2020 with five goals - was kept relatively quiet all night.

His only effort of note came in the first-half, when the 36-year-old's powerful free-kick was easily saved by Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

It was actually a bit of a surprise to see Ronaldo get a set-piece attempt on target, as his prolificacy from dead-ball situations has certainly waned in recent years.

But despite that fact, commentators and pundits all still get excited when he lines up for a free-kick, as they still believe it's in 'Ronaldo territory'.

The only person on punditry duty that doesn't buy into the myth is Arsenal legend, Ian Wright.

While analysing Ronaldo's free-kick in the ITV studio at half-time, Wright was keen to stress that the former Manchester United forward is no longer a serious threat in the dead-ball department.

Wright savages Ronaldo's free-kick record

Wright said: "How many of those free-kicks does Ronaldo actually score, I read something that says he's got one in 50? It's kind of like a myth, Ronaldo's on it, watch out everyone, ooohhhh. Nothing happens..."

Presenter Mark Pougatch and Patrick Vieira then praised Courtois' save from Ronaldo's free-kick, before Wright added: "He's got enough time to see it, plus it's Ronaldo who doesn't score many free-kicks."

He certainly made his feelings clear...

Wright does raise a valid point, though. Since Ronaldo's debut at the European Championship in 2004, the Portuguese has attempted 28 shots from free-kicks and failed to score a single one of them.

Ronaldo is still one of the best players in the world, but it's certainly time he's moved down the pecking order for club and country when it comes to taking free-kicks.

