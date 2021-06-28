Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In case you weren't aware, Jose Mourinho is not exactly a fan of Luke Shaw.

The two worked together for a time at Manchester United, with Mourinho publicly criticising Shaw on multiple occasions.

And the Portuguese has continued to fire shots at the England international ever since he was given the boot by the Red Devils.

Just last week, Mourinho was heavily critical of Shaw's corner taking in the 1-0 victory over Czech Republic at Euro 2020, the Roma manager labelling his delivery as "dramatically bad".

It was totally unnecessary, especially given that Shaw's overall performance at Wembley that night was top drawer.

Mourinho's latest verbal attack has prompted a quite extraordinary response from the England defender.

The 25-year-old has launched a scathing attack on his former manager ahead of the big game against Germany on Tuesday evening.

“He likes some, he doesn’t like others and I fell into the category where he didn’t like me,” Shaw said, per The Guardian. “I tried as hard as I could to get back on to his side but it never worked out, no matter what I did.

“There is no hiding that we didn’t get on. I think he was a brilliant manager but, you know, the past is the past. It is time to move on. I am trying to move on but, obviously, he can’t.

“He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange. Even some of the lads have said: ‘What’s his problem?’ and: ‘Why does he keep talking?’ He just needs to move on. Hopefully he can find his peace with that and finally move on and stop worrying about me. Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot.”

Fair play, Luke.

Shaw was then asked whether he can now laugh off Mourinho's past criticisms, which included blaming solely him for a sub-par performance by United.

“Yes, because I don’t think any of you realise the two or three years I had with him and how bad it was then, what it was like then,” Shaw replied. “What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be. I am being totally honest. I am so past it now. I have grown up a lot.

“The three years I had with him, I learned a lot. I find it easy to ignore him now and even laugh about it. But it’s better just to ignore it and move on with my life.

“I don’t really understand it, to be honest. I don’t know why he is still going on and wanting to point at me. I don’t feel like the set pieces were as bad as he was saying. I might have done one in the second half, a corner, that didn’t get over the first man. But that was one out of three. The others… I don’t think were as ‘dramatically bad’ as he says.

“Look, he has got to do his job. He has got his opinion,” Shaw added. “His voice is obviously very big. I am used to him saying negative stuff about me now, so I just pass it by.

“I leave it be, I ignore it. I just focus on what the coaching staff say here, what Gareth [Southgate] says.”

Shaw then finished off by stating how the club fully supported him during his in-house feud with Mourinho.

“It [Mourinho’s criticisms] can have an effect and the way he was with me. That was him and he had his personal agenda,” he added. “But everyone I had around me at the club was fully with me 100%, so whatever went on between me and him was our own thing.

“Around the club… they all supported me fully. So I felt the backing from the club. Not the manager at that point but I knew, if time came in, I would be able to outlast him and I have and I can just focus on getting better and improving.”

