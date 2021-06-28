Social media applaud Vikkstar's stunning Warzone victory

Followers of YouTube sensation Vikkstar reacted in amazement by how he ended up winning a game of Call of Duty: Warzone.

The content creator has been consistently uploading gameplay videos regarding the successful battle royale series by Activision since the game's release back in March 2020. He has almost become an ambassador for the game by running a series of tournaments with high cash prizes in recent months.

Vikkstar, also known as Vikram Singh Barn, currently has 7.23 million subscribers on YouTube and despite his loyalty to the franchise, he has not been shy regarding his criticism towards the developers regarding cheating on multiplayer servers.

That being said, this has not alienated his love for the game and has even become a co-owner of Call of Duty Esports team London Royal Ravens.

While he continues to pledge his allegiance to Warzone in more ways than one, Vikkstar still finds time to entertain his subscribers with his own gameplay and took victory in a remarkable fashion.

The YouTuber posted on Twitter the clip of himself in a 1v1 situation and found himself on top of one of the ziplines at Prison, with his enemy jumping off one of the towers.

As they both fell towards the ground, Vikkstar pulled out his sniper rifle and before his parachute was deployed, he managed to eliminate his foe before floating safely to yet another win for the Sidemen member.

Unsurprisingly, this prompted a flood of amazement from fans of his across social media, with the clip generating well over 10,000 likes inside the first six hours of the footage being uploaded.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter regarding his remarkable game-winning kill:

