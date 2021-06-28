Cristiano Ronaldo may have played his final game at the European Championship.

The 36-year-old's Portugal side were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their last-16 encounter, Borussia Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard netting the only goal in what was a fantastic contest.

Portugal came agonisingly close to an equaliser in the second half and on the balance of play, they deserved more than just one goal.

Fernando Santos' side had 55% of the possession in Seville and mustered six shots on target, compared to Belgium's one.

The Belgians certainly rode their luck and Portugal's talisman Ronaldo was keen to remind Thibaut Courtois of that fact straight after the full-time whistle had been blown.

But after stating that the goalkeeper's team had been a tad lucky to progress to the next round of Euro 2020, the Juventus man showed his class by wishing Courtois good luck.

Ronaldo's chat with Courtois

Portugal's record goalscorer said to Courtois: "Lucky, eh? [The ball] didn't want to get in today. Good luck man!"

Nicely done, Cristiano.

Ronaldo's performance against Belgium was far from his finest on international duty, but Santos was quick to praise the player after the game.

"Ronaldo scored five goals in the tournament," the Portugal manager said. "He didn’t score today but he was a true captain in every sense of the word.

"He tried to turn the game around. There’s no issue with Ronaldo."

Santos then went on to compliment the team's overall display in Seville, before stating that some of the players were "crying in the dressing room".

Belgium vs Portugal Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

"Apart form the first 10 minutes when we didn’t play that well, my players played with a strong mentality and tried to attack," he added.

"We wanted the ball. We had 29 shots and couldn’t score one. They had six shots and one on target and they won.

"We hit the post and carried on being dangerous but the ball wouldn’t go in.

"We kept our heads up and kept thinking we could turn things but this is football. Sometimes we have had fewer chances and won.

"We are very disappointed. We thought we could reach the final and win – that was our attitude.

"Some of the lads are crying in the changing room but we can still win more titles and now we are looking forward to the World Cup."

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News