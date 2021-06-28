Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen’s pride and joy at winning the Styrian Grand Prix would have been deflated a tad after having to face a stern word from Michael Masi, the FIA race director, for how he decided to celebrate immediately after the chequered flag.

Verstappen won the race comfortably, starting on pole and seeing off his challengers from start to finish, including Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who isn't used to losing this many races in a row.

The win for the Dutchman placed him 18 points above the Brit in the Drivers’ Championship - which is, of course, definitely something to celebrate!

However, it was his choice of celebration that seems to have taken the headlines following the race.

Just before crossing the finish line, Verstappen slowed down in order to perform the rule-breaking ‘burnout’, which director Masi noticed “as soon as it happened.”

It is clear from the video of the incident above that Verstappen wanted to celebrate the win with his team, but it's not something he'll be able to get away with in future.

It seems as though Verstappen had crossed the line before celebrating the win, but the F1 regulations make it clear that between the finish line and the post-race parc ferme, there must not be any celebrations that can inflict delay on the end of the race.

The only exceptions to this rule being that the act “is performed safely and does not endanger other drivers and officials,” “does not call into question the legality of his car” and “does not delay the podium ceremony.”

Masi, therefore, most likely thought Verstappen's celebration was unsafe.

He stated, as per The Race: “It was not an ideal situation, which is why I spoke to the team immediately and told them accordingly that it’s something that would not be tolerated in the future.”

Due to Verstappen’s convincing win, Red Bull now have a 40-point advantage over rivals Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship.

