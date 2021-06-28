Max Verstappen boasts an 18-point lead in the Drivers' standings after his win at the Styrian Grand Prix over the weekend, with his Red Bull car proving to just have too much pace for Lewis Hamilton who came home in second.

The F1 paddock stays in Austria for a second run around the Red Bull Ring this coming weekend, meanwhile, and Mercedes will be hoping for a role reversal if at all possible with them trailing Red Bull by 40 points in the Constructors' championship.

Who were the big winners and losers from this weekend just gone, though? We take a look...

Winner - Lando Norris

Norris continues to shine. This may have been the first race this season where he finished lower than where he started on the grid but that's only thanks to a stellar qualifying that saw him finish fourth - before starting third after Valtteri Bottas' grid penalty.

He showed all his skills to fight Sergio Perez early on before doing the best thing for his own race and letting the Mexican and Bottas past.

From there Norris had to just bring it home in the 'best of the rest' slot in fifth place and that he duly did. A very professional performance.

Loser - George Russell

'Oh George' was trending on Twitter by the time the chequered flag was flying with Russell enduring a real horrible dose of bad luck.

He'd rose to tenth on the grid thanks to penalties for drivers in front and was running in the points after a really positive start.

He was forced to retire with a car fault, however, and the wait for points when driving for Williams continues. The pace was there, though, and that's a positive for next weekend.

Winner - Charles Leclerc

Had this been written after lap one there's a real chance Leclerc would have fallen into our 'losers' category after he hit Pierre Gasly - who had to retire - and then dropped to the rear of the field as he pitted for a new wing and fresh tyres.

The recovery drive to seventh was superb, however, with him winning the 'Driver of the Day' award and also suggesting it was one of his best performances in F1 to date - though he admitted it was bittersweet after his tangle with Gasly early on.

Loser - Daniel Ricciardo

As with Russell, Ricciardo was the victim of technical difficulties and though he could solve it on track and continue, his race was ruined by the time things were sorted.

He rose to eighth from thirteenth after a fine opening to the Grand Prix but dropped all the way back to where he started as gremlins ruined his race and power sapped from the Mercedes engine in the back of his McLaren.

Real frustration for him, as post-race he said he felt as though a sixth-place finish could have been on.

