Belgium defeated Portugal 1-0 in their Euro 2020 last 16 clash on Sunday evening.

The only goal of the game was scored by Thorgan Hazard, who lashed a long-range effort past Rui Patricio just before half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo went into the game hoping to add to the five goals he scored in the group stages.

But he cut a frustrated figure throughout as he failed to find a way past Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgium goalkeeper even managed to make Ronaldo look silly in the build-up to Hazard's goal.

Courtois had the ball at his feet and was being rapidly closed down by the 36-year-old.

It looked as if the Real Madrid stopper would boot the ball up the pitch.

But, just as Ronaldo jumped to block the clearance, Courtois knocked the ball in front of him and coolly passed the ball out from the back.

He was given 'Skill of the Day' by the Euro 2020 official Twitter account and you can watch the moment below.

That's some great composure by Courtois.

The Real Madrid man clearly enjoyed it too, judging by his Twitter activity following the game.

Courtois has liked three separate tweets showing his skill.

The skill goes down as a completed dribble for Courtois.

According to @10betSports, he's now completed more dribbles at Euro 2020 than the likes of Robin Gosens, Timo Werner, Luke Shaw, Ferran Torres, David Alaba, Thiago and Kyle Walker.

Courtois did show his admiration for Ronaldo after the game by posting an image of them hugging each other.

Courtois will be integral as Belgium's 'Golden Generation' look to lift the trophy next month.

They are now in the quarter-finals, where they will play Italy at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

Belgium could be without two of their key players, though, with Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard both sustaining injuries against Portugal.

