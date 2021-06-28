Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event: Trailer unveiled

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Genesis Collection Event for Apex Legends is just around the corner and the game's developers have released an exciting trailer to get fans excited.

With Season 9 well underway, EA will be further adding to that with a series of new cosmetics and maps that will be returning to the series after spending a period on the sidelines.

Genesis will be a two-week-long event that will provide content for a limited period, with the infamous Skull Town making an appearance in the newly-introduced Arenas mode for the first time. On top of this, a brand new heirloom set for Revenant will be available via crafting - but only during this period.

While there won't be any gaming benefits for players during this event, there are plenty of visual and experience perks that they can pick up that are definitely worth checking out.

On top of this, a thread on Reddit was spotted that quoted one of Apex Legends' developers, which provided a hint that Skull Town could indeed be making a return in the future once Genesis comes to an end.

Read more: Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event: Patch Notes, Skins, Release Date, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

Genesis Collection Event Trailer

Here you can see the full trailer that Respawn published via the official PlayStation YouTube channel:

The Genesis Collection Event will get underway on Tuesday 29th June 2021 at 6 pm BST.

