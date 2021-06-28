FIFA 22: Leaked Image Could Reveal Cover Star For Next Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will be arriving in September and a leaked photo going around on Twitter could reveal who the FIFA 22 Cover Star Will Be.

The football game has been a big hit ever since the franchise was first created all the way back in 1993.

Developers EA Sports continue to keep millions of fans entertained with annual FIFA games, and many are hoping FIFA 22 will move another step up from FIFA 21.

The cover star is always something players look out for when a new FIFA is on its way, and last year, FIFA 21 featured Kylian Mbappe.

What is a cover star?

The cover star is the player who will feature on the front cover of the game and who also typically features in the game during the menus.

Leaked Image Reveals Potential Cover Star

Images have been surfacing on Twitter showing the menus in FIFA 22, with some clearly getting very early access to the game.

One of the images that stands out was posted by @BelgianFUT on social media. It showed the beta FIFA menu, and this confirmed that Volta Football will return and kick-off as well.

However, the element that possibly announced and confirmed the FIFA 22 cover star was the fact that Kylian Mbappe was on the screen in the background.

If this leak is true, then it is highly likely that the French World Cup winner will again be on the front cover of FIFA.

This also probably reveals that Mbappe will again be one of the highest rated players in the game.

Many will be pleased to see Mbappe on the cover again, as he is admired and highly rated by many, and being so young and soo good at football, he most definitely deserves to be on it.

