Day 15 of Euro 2020 coughed up the first major upset of the tournament.

Czech Republic defeated Holland 2-0 inside Budapest's Puskas Arena to set up a quarter-final date with Denmark.

Second half goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick were enough to down the Dutch, who were reduced to 10-men when centre-back Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a deliberate handball in the 52nd-minute.

In the day's late kick-off, Belgium secured their place in the final eight of the tournament by beating Portugal 1-0 in Seville courtesy of a sumptuous long-range strike by Thorgan Hazard.

It was yet another cracking evening of international footballing action and here are five things you may have missed.

Belgium vs Portugal Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

Matthijs de Ligt's honest admission

De Ligt's red card at the start of the second half against Czech Republic completely changed the game and the man himself was heavily critical of his own actions in a post-match interview.

He said: "We basically lost the match because of what I did. Of course, it feels bad. In hindsight, I shouldn't have let the ball bounce. I had it under control. The ball came and I let it bounce. I fell to the ground and got pushed, which made me use my hands.

"The moment changed the game and I feel responsible. I saw how the guys fought after and I'm proud of it. But I feel bad about the incident."

Chin up, Matthijs.

Gini Wijnaldum's woeful stats vs Czech Republic

While De Ligt's dismissal was the key turning point, Wijnaldum's performance in Budapest certainly didn't help matters for the Dutch.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder - who is usually so good on international duty - was completely anonymous throughout the entirety of the match.

Amazingly, Wijnaldum only competed 10 passes during his 90 minutes on the pitch, a stat that almost beggars belief.

Barcelona fans are probably no longer sad that the club failed to sign him...

Ian Wright praises Romelu Lukaku for using his 'bunda'

Wright has evolved into a top pundit in recent years. He combines great analysis with well-timed humour and it's a joy to watch.

In the build-up to Belgium versus Portugal, the Arsenal legend delivered one of his most iconic lines to date.

When analysing Lukaku's strength prior to a goal, Wright genuinely said on live television: "Because the defender... there's nothing he can do to stop this. Gets his bunda into him, can't stop him."

Bunda is a slang word used to praise a person's buttocks and Wright's use of the term went down a treat on social media.

Bruno Fernandes' questionable cameo

Fernandes was once again condemned to the bench for the start of Portugal's game against Belgium.

Manager Fernando Santos eventually brought on the Manchester United man early in the second half and he certainly made his country more of an attacking threat.

But from a defensive perspective, Fernandes was utterly woeful. The 26-year-old was dribbled past three times, more than any other player - and he was only on the pitch for 35 minutes.

That's certainly not ideal when you're chasing a game...

Kevin De Bruyne's injury doesn't look too serious

Belgium fans' hearts would have been in their mouths when De Bruyne signalled to come off right at the start of the second half versus Portugal.

The midfield maestro was on the receiving end of a nasty tackle from Joao Palhinha just before the interval and it was a shock to see him play on.

There was understandable concern that De Bruyne would miss the remainder of the tournament, but footage of the Manchester City man after the conclusion of the game suggests he is not seriously injured.

De Bruyne was able to walk unaided with no visible limp, which may mean he's in with a shout of playing against Italy in the quarter-finals.

