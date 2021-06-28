Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has warned that the decision to stop developing this year's car from his team could well cost them both championships as Red Bull and Max Verstappen continue to set the pace.

The Mercedes driver did all he could at the weekend at the Styrian Grand Prix but Verstappen and his Red Bull car simply had too much pace on the day for them to be caught.

Indeed, it's clear the current championship leaders have managed to really extract absolutely everything from their package so far this year and, that said, Toto Wolff has revealed that his team are going to start focusing on 2022 rather than really developing this year's car, with a huge number of new regulations coming into play next season.

Wolff said after the chequered flag at the Red Bull Ring: “It’s been the first race, really, in eight years, where you’re just lacking the pace.

“We have stopped developing for this year because we believe the next years are so important to get right, and they keep adding bits. There are tracks coming with the aero parts and all credit to this strategy.

“You feel like their eking away at a new power unit has been consolidating their performance, so [we need to] just get our heads together to do the best out of the package that we have and it’s far from over.”

Of course, with so many new rules coming in for 2022 it's imperative you have a good base, with Mercedes showing what can be done when you get it right after the way they've stormed the turbo-hybrid era since 2014.

For Hamilton, though, the worry, therefore, could be that they can't extract any more from this year's car, certainly not as much as they could if upgrades were coming, and he's warned that Red Bull might well end up being champions because of that:

"If we’re not going to develop and improve our car for the rest of the year, this is the result you’re going to see.

"They’ve really eked out performance in these last few races, wherever it’s been, whether it’s been in France with the engine or the new wing, whichever it is.

"But there’s another TD [technical directive] coming out for the wings. I don’t know if they’re stopping the bendiness or not but maybe that will level the playing field. We will see."

