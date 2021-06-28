League of Legends 11.14 Patch Notes: Release Date and Everything We Know So Far

League of Legends' developers will be releasing another update just a few weeks after the release of their previous patch, 11.13.

This is in preparation for their seismic upcoming event, Rise of the Sentinels, which focuses on Viego's storyline that will see a crossover with the Ruined King, and could be one of the biggest moments in the game's history.

Adjustments to champions and purchasable skins will take place once more, as well as gameplay changes that will naturally see some buffs and nerfs take place.

This can be anything from health and passive abilities, to damage stats and attack speed that will all be altered during 11.14, which could provide players with a completely different edge as far as gameplay approach is concerned.

Nevertheless, here is everything you need to know regarding 11.14.

11.14 Patch Notes Release Date

According to the League of Legends patch schedule, the launch date for 11.14 will be Thursday 8th July 2021.

LoL 11.14 Patch Notes

While the official patch notes are yet to be released by Riot Games at this time, details have been leaked online regarding Irelia and some of the changes she will be receiving in July.

These were unveiled by Phlox on Twitter, but we will surely be receiving confirmation from the developers over the next coming days.

Here are the updates that are expected to be announced by Riot:

IRELIA

Stats:

Health decreased to 520 from 580

MR decreased to 28 from 32

Health each level increased to 110 from 95



Ionian Fervour (Passive):

Max passive stacks decreased to four from five

Attack speed each stack decreased to 7.5/13.75/20% based on level from 8/12/16% based on level

Damage decreased to 10-61 (30% bonus AD) from 15-66 (+25% bonus AD)



Bladesurge (Q):

Dash sped changed significantly reduced, was from movement speed +1500

Minion damage changed to 55+12 per level from 55/75/95/115/135



Defiant Dance (W):

Damage reduction changed to 40-80% Physical and 20-40% Magic damage reduction levels 1-18 (+7% per 100 AP) from 50% (7% per 100 AP) physical

Max Damage increased to 30/95160/225/290 (150% AD) (120% AP) from 20/50/80/110/140 (+100% AD)(+80%AP)



Flawless Duet (E):

Missile travel time changed from 0.25 seconds, whereas before it was based on distance

Cannot be cast or recast during Q

Cannot be recast while crowd controlled



Vanguard’s Edge (R):

Decrease Q cooldown by 0.5/1.5/2.5 seconds before Haste

We will update this article as soon as the official announcement is made by LoL's developers in due course.

