Arsenal: Who is the new women's head coach Jonas Eidevall?

Jonas Eidevall has been announced as the new head coach of Arsenal following the departure of Joe Montemurro this month.

Montemurro announced in March he would be leaving the Gunners, having spent nearly four years at the North London club. He has now taken up the head coach role at Juventus.

Arsenal took their time before announcing a replacement, but have now revealed the 38-year-old Eidevall will be on the touchline next season. GiveMeSport Women runs through all there is to know about the new head coach.

Started out in men’s football

Eidevall began his management career in men’s football in his homeland of Sweden. At just 23-years-old, he took up the role of assistant coach at Lunds BK. He was promoted to the head coach position three and a half years later. In 2009, Eidevall guided the team to victory in the second division of Swedish football.

Switch to the women’s game

Following his success with Lunds BK, Eidevall decided to ply his trade in women’s football. He joined FC Rosengård as an assistant coach in 2012, and became head coach the following year. The Swede was immediately successful, achieving back-to-back Damallsvenskan titles in 2013 and 2014.

Eidevall then briefly returned to men’s football, assisting Swedish legend Henrik Larsson at Helsingborgs. He was soon back at FC Rosengård, however, guiding them to the 2018 Swedish Cup and their first league title in four years in 2019.

Eidevall also has Champions League experience, leading FC Rosengård to the quarter-finals this year. This knowledge would have been attractive to Arsenal, who are back in the European competition after a year’s absence.

What has the reaction been?

Eidevall revealed he felt “honoured” to be taking up the role at Arsenal: “Arsenal have a rich history, more successful than any other women’s team in England. I want to add to these honours.

“It's super important that we win, and we will be very ambitious about that, but it's even more important that we live the values and defend the club badge on a day-to-day basis,” he continued. “I cannot wait to do that at Arsenal.”

Arsenal’s chief executive Vinai Venkatesham spoke about the type of football fans can expect under Eidevall.

“As for his coaching style, he will bring the style of football that Arsenal fans want to see,” he said. He's someone who likes to play on the front foot, high-tempo, attractive, attacking football.”

“The thing that really came out in all of our interactions with Jonas is how much he wanted to join Arsenal and his desire to be part of this club, his desire to be part of our future and to help us deliver our ambitions going forward. So we're delighted that he's joining us.”

Former Arsenal player Anita Asante reacted with delight to the appointment. The defender played for FC Rosengård from 2013 to 2017.

“I couldn’t be happier to see Eidevall take up this role at my childhood club! A great coach & mind, who definitely influenced my growth as a player during my time at FC Rosengård,” she posted.

What will the expectation be?

Eidevall may be a relatively unknown name in English women’s football, but he will have to quickly establish a reputation for himself. One of his main goals will be to close the growing gap with Chelsea and Manchester City, the two best teams in the Women’s Super League last season.

He will have to balance this with progression in the Champions League. Arsenal still have to play three qualifying matches before reaching the group stage of the competition, and winning these is a must.

Finally, Eidevall must ensure that results on the pitch convince Arsenal’s biggest stars to stay put in North London. World class striker Vivianne Miedema has been linked with a move to Lyon, and her current deal with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of next season. Persuading the Dutch star to extend her contract is a major objective.

What do you think of Eidevall's appointment?

News Now - Sport News