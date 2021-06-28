Birmingham City transfer news: Blues dealt blow in their pursuit of 27-year-old ace

Birmingham City stepped up their preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign last week by bolstering their attacking options.

After securing a deal for Jordan Graham, the Blues managed to convince Chuks Aneke to join the the club on a two-year deal.

Aneke, who had held contract negotiations with his former side Charlton Athletic, will be hoping to lead the line for Birmingham next season.

However, the forward may need to be patient as it could take him some time to overtake Lukas Jutkiewicz in the pecking order at St Andrew's as the Blues veteran was a regular starter during the previous campaign.

Whereas Bowyer will be pleased that he has been able to make three permanent signings already this summer, he has been dealt a potential setback in regards to his pursuit of a player who knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.

A report from the Sheffield Star earlier this month revealed that Birmingham were keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday attacking midfielder Josh Windass ahead of a potential swoop.

The 27-year-old, who is also attracting a great deal of interest from Millwall, managed to provide 15 direct goal contributions in the second-tier for the Owls during the previous campaign.

However, despite his promising performances, Windass was unable to prevent Wednesday from suffering relegation to the third-tier of English football and thus his future is currently unclear.

In a fresh update regarding the attacking midfielder, it has been revealed that the Owls will only be willing to part ways with him if they receive a sizeable fee from elsewhere.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Wednesday value Windass at £5m which is a figure that Birmingham and Millwall are reportedly unwilling to pay.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas Windass did manage to produce a host of impressive displays for the Owls last season, £5m is a lot for a player whose current deal is set to run out next year.

With Birmingham not looking to spend a considerable amount of money this summer due to the current financial climate, it would be somewhat of a shock if they continued to pursue a deal for the attacking midfielder.

Having already secured the services of two players who have excelled in the lower divisions in recent years, Blues manager Lee Bowyer may continue to look towards the free-agent market for inspiration in the coming weeks.

Providing that Birmingham are able to draft in some quality players between now and August, there is no reason why they cannot make a positive start to the upcoming Championship campaign.

