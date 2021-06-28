Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 is heating up as the competition reaches its latter stages.

Italy and Belgium have already booked their places in the quarter-finals, with England looking to join them when they face Germany in a mouthwatering clash on Tuesday evening.

So many players have shone during the tournament.

Leonardo Spinazzola has been outstanding for Italy, Paul Pogba has shone for France, Romelu Lukaku has been brilliant for Belgium, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Denzel Dumfries excelled for Portugal and the Netherlands.

While their have been so many impressive performances on the pitch, who have shone in the studio?

Football fans have voted for the 20 best pundits working on BBC and ITV at Euro 2020 in a study carried out by bettingexpert.com.

You can view how fans voted below...

20. James McFadden

19. Martin Keown

18. Petr Cech

17. Ashley Williams

16. Ashley Cole

15. Mark Hughes

14. Dion Dublin

13. Jermaine Jenas

12. Cesc Fabregas

11. Graeme Souness

10. Robbie Savage

9. Jurgen Klinsmann

8. Micah Richards

7. Alex Scott

6. Gary Neville

5. Roy Keane

4. Frank Lampard

3. Rio Ferdinand

2. Ian Wright

1. Alan Shearer

So Shearer has been voted the best pundit working at Euro 2020, ahead of Wright and Ferdinand.

Keane, known for speaking his mind, takes fifth, just ahead of Neville.

Scott is the highest ranked female pundit, one spot above Richards.

Souness and Fabregas both just miss out on the top 10.

A bettingexpert spokesperson said, per BirminghamMail: “He may not have won the Euros himself, but Alan Shearer now has another gong to add to his collection after being named as football fans’ favourite Euros pundit.

Haaland to Chelsea Update | Man Utd set CAMAVINGA Price | The Football Terrace

“The former Newcastle striker beat tough competition from Ian Wright, Roy Keane and even Gary Neville to be named as viewers’ favourite football analyst.

“Alex Scott’s post-playing career has gone from strength to strength and she’s included in the top 10 favourite pundits, ahead of the ever-popular Micah Richards.”

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News