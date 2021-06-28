Portsmouth transfer news: Pompey eyeing up potential seven-figure swoop for 12-goal ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following a disappointing end to the previous campaign, Portsmouth will be hoping to learn from their mistakes by launching a push for promotion in League One next season.

Keen to put his own stamp on Pompey's squad, manager Danny Cowley has already launched an overhaul by parting ways with a host of players.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old has bolstered his options by securing the services of Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Liam Vincent and Clark Robertson in recent weeks.

Not content with these four signings, Portsmouth have recently been linked with a move for a player who managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the third-tier last season.

According to page 61 of the the print edition of The Sun on Sunday, Pompey are reportedly weighing up a potential swoop for Crewe Alexandra forward Owen Dale.

It is understood that the 22-year-old is currently valued at £1m by the League One outfit and could be drafted in by Portsmouth as a potential replacement for Ronan Curtis.

Whilst Pompey have yet to receive any bids for Curtis, the winger is attracting a great deal of interest from the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Reading who will all be able to offer him the chance to play regularly at Championship level next season.

Dale, who is also understood to be a target for Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers, was a standout performer for Crewe during the previous campaign.

As well as netting 12 goals in all competitions for David Artell's side, the winger also provided three assists for his team-mates as he helped the club secure a 12th place finish in League One.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Portsmouth will be determined to keep Curtis at Fratton Park this summer due to the fact that he was directly involved in 24 goals for the club last season, they may find it difficult to fend off potential interest from elsewhere.

Therefore, it may be a clever move to line up a swoop for Dale as he knows exactly what it takes to compete in this particular division.

As well as averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.76 during the previous campaign, Dale ranked in the top-five at Crewe for shot per game (1.5) and successful dribbles per match (1.1).

Although it would be a major blow to lose Curtis this summer, drafting in Dale as his successor could turn out to be somewhat of a masterstroke by Cowley who will be confident in his ability to get the very best out of the winger next season.

