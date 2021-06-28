Loughborough Lightning: How Netball Superleague’s new champions won their first ever title

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Loughborough Lightning are the new champions of the Vitality Netball Superleague after a thrilling Grand Final performance against Team Bath.

Natalie Panagarry led her side to their first ever Superleague title after a 49-32 victory in front of 1,000 fans at the Copper Box Arena. The team had previously reached three Grand Finals without any success, but their fortunes changed this weekend.

The Lightning are just the sixth different side to lift the title in the history of the tournament. GiveMeSport Women takes a look back at their incredible season and how they rounded off their season as champions...

Early semi-final qualification

During an intense title challenge with Team Bath, Loughborough secured their spot in the semi-finals back in May. The two fought it out for the top spot, with Sara Bayman's side snubbing the five-time champions of first place in the table.

After losing their opening match against Bath, Loughborough went on a seven-game winning streak. They secured some emphatic victories during this run, including their 60-35 result against Saracens and a 70-41 win over eventual semi-finalists Leeds Rhinos.

Previous title winners Manchester Thunder and Team Bath stopped the Lightning from achieving an unbeaten season. The two fixtures against the reigning champions and their season opener against Bath were the only losses the Leicestershire side experienced this year.

Grand Finals weekend

Loughborough Lightning faced Leeds Rhinos in the semi-finals and started the Grand Finals weekend as they meant to go on.

A more than convincing 58-38 victory saw them sail into the last round of the tournament. Then, with Team Bath narrowly beating defending champions Manchester Thunder, the eventual winners had their sights set on the trophy.

Mary Cholhok

The Lightning not only finished with the most goals scored for the season – 1,191 – but their goal-shooter Mary Cholhok topped the tally for the most individual goals netted, and by some margin.

The South Sudanese attacker registered a whopping 849 goals, with the second highest scorer – Joyce Mvula of Manchester Thunder – finishing with 699 goals.

Cholhok's influence on the court was unmatched, outranking some of the most prolific scorers in the Superleague, including Team Bath's Kimberly Borger and England international Rachel Dunn of Wasps.

Thanks to the 24-year-old GS, Lightning dominated the league and came out on top of the pile. They then defeated Team Bath 49-32 in the final to lift their first ever Superleague trophy.

News Now - Sport News