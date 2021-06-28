WWE 2021 PPV Schedule: Events, TV, Date, Venue, Location And More

WWE fans are treated to several, exciting pay-per-view events each year and 2021 is no different.

Despite fan attendances somewhat fluctuating across the past year due to global events, we are starting to approach normality once again and crowd figures will start to increase.

The excitement for new WWE showdowns is always rife, which is why we have compiled a list of everything you need to know surrounding these pay-per-view events.

The four, main pay-per-view events each year consists of Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. We cover each of these in detail as well as the other, exciting events that occur throughout the year.

Here is a schedule for all of the upcoming WWE events that are happening in 2021:

Date Event Location Venue Sunday 18 July, 2021 WWE Money In The Bank Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena Saturday 21 August, 2021 WWE SummerSlam Paradise, Nevada Allegiant Stadium August/September 2021 WWE Payback TBC TBC Sunday 26 September, 2021 WWE Clash Of Champions Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena October 2021 WWE Extreme Rules TBC TBC November 2021 WWE Survivor Series TBC TBC December 2021 WWE TLC - Tables, Ladders & Chairs TBC TBC

