WWE 2021 PPV Schedule: Events, TV, Date, Venue, Location And More

WWE fans are treated to several, exciting pay-per-view events each year and 2021 is no different. 

Despite fan attendances somewhat fluctuating across the past year due to global events, we are starting to approach normality once again and crowd figures will start to increase.

The excitement for new WWE showdowns is always rife, which is why we have compiled a list of everything you need to know surrounding these pay-per-view events.

The four, main pay-per-view events each year consists of Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. We cover each of these in detail as well as the other, exciting events that occur throughout the year.

DateEventLocationVenue
Sunday 18 July, 2021WWE Money In The BankFort Worth, TexasDickies Arena
Saturday 21 August, 2021WWE SummerSlamParadise, NevadaAllegiant Stadium
August/September 2021WWE PaybackTBCTBC
Sunday 26 September, 2021WWE Clash Of ChampionsColumbus, OhioNationwide Arena
October 2021WWE Extreme RulesTBCTBC
November 2021WWE Survivor SeriesTBCTBC
December 2021WWE TLC - Tables, Ladders & ChairsTBCTBC

