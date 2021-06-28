Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton's search for a new manager is coming to an end.

The Toffees have been looking for a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti after he made the move to Real Madrid earlier this month.

One man that has been heavily linked with the post is Rafa Benitez.

While the Spaniard's pedigree as a manager cannot be disputed, the vast majority of Everton fans do not want to see him sign for the club.

That's because of his ties to Liverpool.

The 61-year-old spent six years at the Reds from 2004-2010. He called Everton a 'small club' back in 2007, comments he has since apologised for.

Many Everton fans have made their feelings known about his possible appointment.

Banners have been left outside Goodison Park urging the club to look elsewhere.

However, it appears Everton haven't been deterred. The BBC reported on the weekend that they hope to appoint Benitez in the next few days.

A disgusting banner has now been left near Benitez's house in Wirral.

Benitez still lives with in Merseyside with his wife and two daughters.

The banner, which has been circulating on social media, reads: "We know where you live, don't sign."

Absolutely disgraceful.

Everton fans have the right to express their opinion about the club hiring Benitez, but this banner is taking things way too far.

Whether the banner has any effect on Benitez joining the club remains to be seen.

Many Everton fans won't be happy if he is given the job, but he's still a world-class manager who has the potential to get them back into Europe.

