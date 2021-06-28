Nottingham Forest news: Reds reveal clear transfer stance regarding 22-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship next season under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton after ultimately failing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis during the previous campaign.

Whereas the Reds have opted to part ways with a number of players this summer, they have yet to bolster their squad by drafting in some fresh faces.

Although Hughton will not be too worried by his side's lack of transfer activity, he will still be determined to make progress in regards to his pursuit of potential targets in the coming weeks.

However, before making any moves, the Reds will need to address the future of one of their prospects who enjoyed a fruitful loan spell in League One last season.

A report in yesterday's print edition of The Sun (27/06, page 61) suggested that Blackpool were looking to submit an offer for Forest defender Jordan Gabriel following his impressive stint at Bloomfield Road earlier this year.

Portsmouth were also being touted as potential suitors for the 22-year-old whose current deal at Forest runs until 2024.

In a fresh update regarding Gabriel's situation at the City Ground, it has been revealed that the Reds are reluctant to part ways with the defender.

According to the Nottingham Post, Hughton is set to cast an eye over Gabriel during pre-season and thus is currently unwilling to sell him to either of the aforementioned clubs.

After being granted a temporary exit by the Reds last year, Gabriel helped Blackpool achieve promotion to the Championship in May by making 29 league appearances for the club.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas it turned out to be the right decision to send Gabriel on loan to the Tangerines last season, it could be argued that sanctioning a permanent exit this summer would be an error by Forest.

Therefore, by taking this particular transfer stance, the Reds find themselves in a commanding position to keep the full-back at the club.

Although Gabriel has only made one appearance in the Championship during his career, he may now be ready to feature on a regular basis in this division after making considerable strides in terms of his development during his time at Bloomfield Road.

Considering that the Reds are no longer able to call upon the services of Cyrus Christie, Gabriel could potentially fill the void left by the 28-year-old if he is handed the opportunity to prove his worth at this level by Hughton.

Providing that the full-back is able to better the WhoScored match rating (6.60) that he recorded during his time at Blackpool in a Forest shirt next season, he may be able to emerge as a key player for the club in the second-tier.

