Wolves transfer gossip: Update on imminent issue at Molineux emerges

Wolves have contacted Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir's agent over a potential transfer, as reported by Sporx.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cakir?

The 25-year-old has previously attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe, as Tottenham, Monaco and Inter Milan have all been linked with the shot-stopper.

Wolves have now reached out to Cakir's representatives, having identified the Turkish international as someone who could potentially solve an imminent issue facing Bruno Lage.

What is the imminent issue at Wolves?

The club are reportedly on the verge of losing their No. 1 goalkeeper, Rui Patricio. The 33-year-old is understood to have agreed personal terms with Serie A side Roma, and now Portugal's Euro 2020 campaign has come to an end, it wouldn't be a surprise to see that deal concluded in the coming week

With Patricio close to leaving, and John Ruddy set to move on this week when his contract expires, Wolves may be in a position where they have Matija Sarkic and Andreas Sondergaard as their two goalkeeping options - neither player has featured in the Premier League before.

Therefore, they need to find a replacement for Patricio quickly, and Cakir could be the player to take over the gloves from him next year.

How did Cakir perform at the Euros?

Euro 2020 was an unmitigated disaster for Turkey.

The side lost all three of their group games, scoring just once, as they were swatted aside by Italy, Wales and Switzerland. Cakir conceded eight goals - the joint-most in the competition so far - in a tournament that he may want to forget.

However, he did actually produce some eye-catching numbers from an individual perspective. Cakir made 18 saves in his three matches - no goalkeeper has made more at the championships to date - signalling that he was one of the better performers for Turkey at Euro 2020.

Would Cakir be a good replacement for Patricio?

After shipping eight goals in three matches at Euro 2020, some may question whether Cakir would be a suitable replacement for Patricio at Molineux next year.

Yet the statistics prove that the 6 foot 3 goalkeeper also made a high number of saves, and he is coming off the back of a fine domestic season in his homeland. Cakir kept 13 clean sheets in 38 league appearances for Trabzonspor in 2020/21, as the side finished the campaign with the second-best defensive record in the division.

Meanwhile, Patricio managed just 10 clean sheets over in England, and he also struggled at the Euros, conceding seven goals in four matches as Portugal exited the competition at the last 16 stage.

Cakir is eight years Patricio's junior, so would have time on his side to settle into life in the Premier League and become Wolves' first-choice goalkeeper for years to come.

