Sunderland news: Black Cats step up their transfer pursuit of 20-year-old prospect

Whereas a host of Sunderland's League One rivals have already started their preparations for the upcoming campaign by bolstering their squads, manager Lee Johnson has yet to draft in any fresh faces this summer.

Although there is still plenty of time left for the Black Cats to assemble a team which is capable of launching a push for automatic promotion next season, they will be hoping to make some progress in the coming weeks when it comes to their pursuit of targets.

One of the individuals who is believed to be on Sunderland's radar is Manchester United prospect Ethan Galbraith.

A report from the Sunderland Echo last week revealed that the Black Cats were reportedly interested in signing the Red Devils midfielder on a temporary basis.

With Galbraith currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines at Old Trafford due to the presence of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, it is understood that United are willing to loan him out in order to aide his development.

In a fresh update concerning Galbraith's future, it has been suggested that Sunderland are now ready to step up their pursuit.

According to the Northern Echo, the Black Cats are ready to firm up their interest this week by making an offer to United for the 20-year-old as they look to secure his services for the upcoming campaign.

Considering that the club are no longer able to call upon the services of Max Power, Grant Leadbitter and Josh Scowen, they will need to add to their options in central-midfield and thus Galbraith could potentially fit the bill.

However, with the midfielder reportedly being closely monitored by clubs in the Championship, Sunderland may have to act quickly if they are to secure his services.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would be an intriguing move by Sunderland as the jury is out on whether Galbraith will be able to deliver the goods in the third-tier due to the fact that he has only made one senior appearance for United.

Used exclusively by the Red Devils at Under-23 level last season, the midfielder featured on 18 occasions in all competitions.

Whereas Galbraith's displays for United's youth side has resulted in him earning two caps for Northern Ireland's senior outfit, it wouldn't be at all surprising if it takes him some time to adjust to life in League One.

However, by learning from the guidance of Johnson, there is no reason why the midfielder cannot go on to play a significant role for Sunderland next season if the Red Devils decide to sanction a move.

