Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Strongman Eddie Hall has recently made an attempt to break UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's record for the hardest punch ever recorded.

The 32-year-old has had quite a career, winning UK's Strongest Man competition for six straight years and the World's Strongest Man tournament in 2017.

Hall also set a deadlift world record of 500kg at the World Championship in 2016. It was later bettered by Iceland's Hafthor Bjornsson, but he did not lift it at an official event, which caused an almighty uproar between the pair.

Probably explains why they are set to go head-to-head inside a boxing ring in September.

Weighing over 350 pounds, there's no doubt that The Beast can deliver hard punches, but he has recently put his strength and punching power to the test.

Hall posted a video on his YouTube channel and attempted to record the hardest punch in the world on a machine called the Power Cube, which measures the power in units, taking the force, speed and several other factors into account.

The current record is held by UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, whose punch was recorded at 129,161 units in 2017 at the UFC Performance Institute.

The Cameroonian has a pretty good record in his professional career, winning 16 of his 19 fights with the most recent one coming in March against Stipe Miocic. He won the fight thanks to a brutal second-round knockout.

Hall attempted to better Ngannou's record and took several shots at the Power Cube, but was unable to go past The Predator. The highest he managed was 113,999 units. At the end of the video, Hall does say that he can improve on his punch.

Read more: Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Boxing, Date, Tickets, Stats, Odds, Where To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Over three years have passed since the Cameroonian set the hardest punch ever recorded and while there are people outside MMA and combat sports who can hit hard, it will be almost impossible to match Ngannou's 129,161 units.

Despite not being a combat fighter, Hall does manage to record a punch that was around 15,000 units less than Ngannou's, and he could well try and work on his technique so that the next time he attempts, he can set a new record for the hardest punch ever recorded.

News Now - Sport News