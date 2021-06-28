West Brom news: Update surfaces regarding Valerien Ismael's pursuit of 24-year-old ace

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael will be keen to put his own stamp on the club's squad after being handed over the reins at the Hawthorns last week.

Before making the decision to appoint the Frenchman, the Baggies opted to part ways with a number of players who ultimately failed to deliver the goods in the Premier League last season.

Currently facing the unenviable task of assembling a team which will be capable of launching a sustained bid for automatic promotion in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign, it will be intriguing to see what approach Ismael takes in terms of recruitment.

Whereas the 45-year-old will be tempted to splash the cash, he may also seek solace in the form of the free-agent market.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a move to West Brom is Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan.

A report from Football Insider earlier this month suggested that the Baggies were looking into the possibility of offering the 24-year-old a contract.

With his current deal at Bramall Lane set to expire later this week, Bryan has yet to agree to fresh terms with the Blades after only making 13 league appearances for the club last season.

Whereas United have offered the defender a new contract, the uncertainty surrounding his future has led to him attracting interest from the likes of West Brom, Burnley, Fulham and Swansea City.

In a fresh update concerning Bryan, it has been revealed that the Baggies are seemingly leading the race for his signature.

According to The Sun, the defender is reportedly interested in the prospect of linking up with Ismael at West Brom as the club enter a new dawn.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Bryan is currently behind John Egan and Chris Basham in the pecking order at United, there is no guarantee that he will be guaranteed first-team football next season.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that he is considering a move elsewhere this summer as staying at Bramall Lane may cause his career to stall in the coming years.

Whilst Bryan's occasional struggles for consistency during the previous campaign resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.55 in the top-flight, he may benefit from a drop down in level next season.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that Ismael ought to push ahead with his pursuit of Bryan as the defender will add some much-needed competition at centre-back for Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley which in turn could have a positive impact on West Brom's fortunes.

