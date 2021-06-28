Tottenham's next manager: Daniel Levy's reservations about Nuno Espirito Santo

According to journalist Alasdair Gold of football.london, Tottenham could appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs manager as soon as next week, however Daniel Levy still has reservations.

What's the latest news in Tottenham's manager search?

Reports from football.london claim that Tottenham's talks with former Wolves boss Nuno over the vacant manager position at Spurs are at an advanced stage and he could be appointed as early as next week, in time for pre-season which starts on July 5th.

However, the report suggests that Levy is still undecided on the Portuguese boss and has reservations that he may not be the right man for the job.

Why is Levy unsure about Nuno?

Football.london reveals that the Tottenham chairman is sceptical over Nuno as he fears that his playing style may similarly resemble his compatriot, Jose Mourinho.

At Wolves this season, the Portuguese boss predominantly played with three central defenders and two wing-backs in a five or three at the back system. His side struggled to get on the scoresheet in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign having netted just 36 goals in 38 games.

Levy is reportedly concerned about the potential backlash from supporters as Nuno isn't necessarily the biggest name and he has been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton in recent weeks.

He has also been available since May which suggests that the Portuguese wasn't considered as one of Spurs' main targets for the position before talks with other candidates collapsed.

Is Paratici a fan of Nuno's?

Apparently so.

According to football.london, Spurs' newly appointed director of football Fabio Paratici had been interested in signing Nuno for Serie A giants Juventus.

The report suggests that the Italian had the 47-year-old on a list of candidates to replace Andrea Pirlo at the Turin outfit. Former Tottenham target Gennaro Gattuso was also on that list.

What is Nuno's pedigree?

Nuno boasts an impressive record at Wolves.

After initially getting the side promoted from the Championship, the Portuguese boss led the club to a seventh place Premier League finish in his first season in England's top-flight, as Wolves qualified for European football.

The Wolverhampton outfit were able to reach the quarter-final stages of the Europa League in the 2019/20 campaign, where they were defeated by Spanish side Sevilla.

Nuno has also had success in the FA Cup. In the 2018/19 season Wolves beat Manchester United on their way to the semi-finals of the competition, although they suffered defeat at the hand of Watford.

