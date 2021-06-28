West Ham transfer news: Irons set to make big loss on "terrific talent"

West Ham could be willing to offload attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson this summer, according to Sky Italia.

What's the latest transfer news involving Felipe Anderson?

Anderson spent most of the 2020/21 season on loan at Porto but was restricted to just five league appearances for the Portuguese outfit.

It seems that he has not done enough to convince West Ham that he deserves another chance at the London Stadium, and they could be willing to sell him back to Lazio, three years after he moved to England from the Serie A side.

How much money could West Ham lose on this potential transfer?

Back in 2018, the Hammers paid Lazio £34.2m for Anderson's services. This was a club record transfer fee for West Ham at the time.

However, the Brazilian international has since gone on to make just 73 appearances across the last three seasons in all competitions for the Irons, and after an underwhelming campaign this year his value has plummeted.

It has been reported that he could be available for as little as €10m (£8.6m), meaning that West Ham could be in line to lose over £25m on the playmaker.

What's been said about Anderson?

When he first arrived in the English capital, Anderson appeared to make a positive first impression. In his maiden Premier League season, he registered nine goals and four assists for the side.

With these numbers, he earned respect from his teammates, as Robert Snodgrass heaped praise on him back in December 2018.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Snodgrass said: “Sometimes you get lads coming from foreign countries and maybe they do not understand what it takes to play at this level. He had a few games that he found a little bit difficult but he battled through it.

“He is working so hard to do what he is doing week in, week out. I am happy for him and long may it continue. He is a good lad. It is great to see him scoring goals because he is a terrific talent.”

Is it the right move for West Ham to be considering letting Anderson go?

After a promising first year in England, Anderson has struggled to hit the same heights since. He delivered just five top-flight goal contributions in 2019/20, and the past 12 months has been a disappointing period for the 28-year-old.

He now has just a year left on his contract at the club, so West Ham have a decision to make. Should they put their faith in Anderson and offer him a new contract or move him on this summer?

His performances over the last couple of years suggest that the east London club ought to go with the latter option. As Snodgrass alluded to, Anderson is clearly a talented player, having racked up 98 goal involvements in 250 appearances for Lazio and West Ham.

However, he has not been able to consistently produce the goods in recent years, and it would be a mistake on West Ham's part to let him go for free in 2022.

Therefore, it is best for them to get a transfer fee for him over the coming months, which they can then reinvest in the squad during the current window.

