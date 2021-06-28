Liverpool transfer news: Contact made over £85.8m Bayern Munich star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are definitely interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman and the Reds have even been in touch with his management.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kingsley Coman?

Plettenberg claims that Liverpool are interested in signing Coman this summer and are in contact with his management in regards to a move to the Reds.

The journalist reveals that Bayern are keen to retain the France international and new manager Julian Nagelsmann is eager for the 25-year-old to extend his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

But Coman's father is reportedly pushing for the forward to leave Germany and he is keen to see his son switch to an English side.

Have another Premier League club been linked with Coman?

According to FussballTransfers, Manchester United are also interested in signing Coman from Bayern this summer, however his price-tag could be troubling for any potential suitors.

The report suggested that the German side are looking to receive a fee in the region of €100m (£85.8m) for the Frenchman.

It is difficult to see how either Man United or Liverpool would sanction a deal for Coman which such a steep asking price.

What has been said about Coman?

Former Bayern and Man United midfielder Owen Hargreaves revealed that Coman is called the king around the training ground at Bayern, after the Frenchman scored the winner in the 2019/20 Champions League final victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to BT Sport as per Bein Sports, Hargreaves said, "Hansi Flick has found all the right decisions at the key moment and today that decision was Kingsley Coman."

"They call him the king – that's what they call him around the training ground and he was the king today."

How many assists did Coman register this season?

According to Transfermarkt, Coman registered 15 assists this season for Bayern and played a major part in the club's Bundesliga success and Champions League run to the quarter final stages.

The winger also netted eight goals in the 2020/21 campaign and he proved his versatility as he featured on both the left and right flank this term.

His assists and versatility could be a useful asset for Liverpool if they were to clinch his signature for the 2021/22 season.

However with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah already occupying the wide positions for Jurgen Klopp, it is difficult to see where he would fit into the Reds' first team plans.

