Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Junior Firpo.

What is the latest Leeds transfer news?

Spanish outlet Sport are claiming that Leeds will sign Firpo.

The 24-year-old initially wanted to join Italian giants, AC Milan.

However, his mind has now changed and it is now believed that he will sign for the English club barring any late setback.

The agreement between the three parties are said to be advanced and the deal could be sealed in the next 48 hours.

If he does sign, he could become Leeds' first signing of the summer.

What role did Marcelo Bielsa play?

Firpo did not want to join the Premier League.

But he changed his thinking after an 'energetic entry on the scene of the team led by Bielsa'.

Bielsa convinced the winger that he will be able to play a leading role for a team that plays an offensive and attractive style of football.

How much will Firpo sign for?

It is believed that the 24-year-old will sign in a £12.9m move.

How did Firpo perform this season?

Firpo found minutes hard to come by for Barcelona.

The left-back played just 286 minutes in La Liga, scoring once and providing one assist.

He recorded an average rating of 6.54/10, according to WhoScored.com.

Spending so much money on a player that didn't play much football at all in the 2020/21 season could be considered a risk, but Bielsa is clearly excited about the prospect of signing the Spaniard so he could well thrive in Leeds' system.

