Floyd Mayweather has been caught on camera calling his fight against Logan Paul 'fake', while also claiming he got paid $100 million.

Of course, we shouldn't be surprised that Mayweather made a lot of money for an easy night's work, and nor should we really be surprised that he's boasting about it in the aftermath. However, the fact he's openly calling it a fake fight and flaunting it really does leave a sour taste in one's mouth.

The two fought an eight-round exhibition bout earlier this month in Florida and while there was no official winner, 'Money' was easily the more dominant fighter out of the two... as you would expect given the fact he is, well, a former boxer, and Paul is a YouTuber.

Following the fight, Mayweather had a few words of praise for Paul, saying: "He's better than I thought he was. As far as with the big guys, the heavyweights? It's going to be hard. But he's a tough, rough competitor."

Paul, however, did question how serious Mayweather was taking the fight, as he said: "I mean, you never know with this guy. I'm going to go home thinking, 'Did Floyd let me survive?' It's an honor to grace the ring with him. This is the coolest thing ever."

And it looks like Paul might've had a point when he questioned Mayweather's conviction towards the fight given a recent incident.

Over the past weekend, the 44-year-old's protege Gervonta Davis won his fight against Mario Barrios thanks to a stoppage in the 11th round. Ahead of the post-fight press conference, Mayweather stated, as quoted by The Mirror: "I'm the only person that can do a fake fight and get $100 million. I could do legalised sparring and get $100 million."

Even before Mayweather's comments, we all knew that both fighters earned a great chunk of money from that exhibition bout, and estimates claimed the 44-year-old's earnings were just short of $100 million.

Many have criticised the fight between Mayweather and Paul, including Ricky Hatton, Khabib Nurmagomedov and most recently Manny Pacquiao.

At this point, many will be of the opinion that 'Money' didn't take the fight seriously and was in it only for the big bucks. However, Paul might be wondering what would've happened if his opponent actually took the fight seriously.

Either way, there is every chance of similar exhibition fights taking place in the near future.

