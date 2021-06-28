Ashley Williams reflects on Wales' Euro 2020 campaign with Munya Chawawa for Just Eat

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wales fans were rightfully buzzing ahead of Euro 2020.

The tournament marked the long awaited return of fans in stadiums cheering on their home nation and their return to a competition they came so close to winning.

Former Wales international Ashley Williams sat down with Instagram sensation Munya Chawawa for Just Eat’s Home Advantage video series.

Just Eat’s Home Advantage looks to bring the best of food and football together, as Munya orders a takeaway with some of the UK’s favourites footballers each week throughout the tournament.

While Wales might have been content drawing Denmark, the former Swansea man was under no illusions. “We really wanted to secure second place for a better draw but Denmark is a strong team regardless so it was always going to be a tough game.”

On the performances of their star-man Gareth Bale, Williams hailed the former Galactico’s leadership qualities throughout the tournament. “We saw a lot of leadership, he’s been a real team player and did a lot of defensive work.”

However the former Wales international felt a little more was needed for Wales to reach the latter stages again.

“When you reach the latter stages of the tournament, you need to see more of the ‘old’ Gareth Bale, the maverick style, getting on the ball and doing his usual magic. A bit like the performance against Turkey.”

Despite Wales crashing out of the tournament with a 4-0 defeat, it was still a fine showing throughout from Robert Page’s men and bodes well for their chances of World Cup qualification.

Catch this week's full episode of Just Eat’s Home Advantage below:

News Now - Sport News