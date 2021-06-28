Tottenham transfer news: Fabio Paratici wants to sign star who Pep Guardiola adores

According to The Mirror, Tottenham are set to battle Arsenal for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar in this summer’s transfer window.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Houssem Aouar?

The Mirror claim that Tottenham's director of football Fabio Paratici has Lyon box-to-box midfielder Aouar on Spurs’ list of summer targets in the transfer window.

The report suggests that the club could face competition from their fierce north London rivals Arsenal, as the Gunners had tried to sign the France international 12 months ago.

What has Pep Guardiola said about Aouar?

After Manchester City drew 2-2 to Lyon in the Champions League in 2018, City boss Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical over the midfielder and claimed that he has excellent technical quality.

As per Sky Sports, Guardiola said, "Houssem Aouar is a very good player. He is incredible.

"We talk a lot about (Tanguy) Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent. He's always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality.”

The Done Deal Show brings you the latest on Erling Haaland's Chelsea move and Man United's pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga...

What were Aouar’s stats this season?

Aouar had another successful campaign for Lyon this term as his side achieved Champions League football with a fourth place finish in Ligue 1.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old made ten goal contributions in 23 starts for Lyon in France’s top flight this season. The creative midfielder made 1.3 key passes per league game and recorded 1.5 successful dribbles for the club in the middle of the park.

He also remained a constant goal threat throughout the league campaign as he netted seven goals and attempted 2.3 shots per game - the third highest average of any player in Lyon's squad.

1 of 15 Did former Tottenham man Paul Gascoigne score at the Euros? Yes No

Do Spurs need another midfielder?

Arguably, yes.

Tottenham could be in the market for a midfielder this summer as two of their current stars are linked with moves away from north London.

According to Football Insider, Paratici is willing to listen to offers for England international Harry Winks in the transfer window. Spurs would reportedly accept a fee in the region of £30m for Winks, despite the player being keen to remain at the club.

Last month Sky Sports suggested that there are also doubts over the long term future of Moussa Sissoko at Tottenham. The 31-year-old was used sparingly in the Premier League this season having made just 15 starts.

A change of scenery could be beneficial for the France international as his game time may be limited for Spurs next term, especially if the London outfit were to sign Aouar this summer.

News Now - Sport News