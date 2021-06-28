Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh update on "silky" target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa have had a second bid for Emile Smith Rowe rejected by Arsenal, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest transfer news involving Smith Rowe?

The Villans made a £25m bid for Smith Rowe earlier this month which was turned down by the Gunners.

However, they do not seem to have given up hope of signing the 20-year-old, and have now made an improved offer, believed to be in the region of £30m, for the youngster.

This proposal has also been knocked back by the north London club.

What's Arsenal's stance on Smith Rowe?

The three-time Premier League champions are holding firm amid Villa's interest in Smith Rowe, and reportedly have no intention of selling him this summer.

The attacking midfielder has two years remaining on his contract at Arsenal, and negotiations are currently ongoing about extending his deal.

It has previously been claimed that Smith Rowe is close to putting pen to paper on a new contract with Mikel Arteta's side, but he has not signed on the dotted line just yet.

What did Souness say about Smith Rowe?

It appears that Arsenal are very keen to keep Smith Rowe in the capital, and that is no surprise given how highly-rated he is by some of the country's leading pundits.

Speaking back in April, Graeme Souness heaped praise on Smith Rowe, and even mentioned his name in the same sentence as a Premier League legend of the past.

Souness said on Sky Sports via The Mirror: "I do like him, he’s got wonderful technique, pops it off first time, sees the picture.

"I don’t like midfield players - not naming any because there’s plenty around - that receive the ball and have to have two or three touches before they get their head up.

"[Smith Rowe] sees the picture early. I’m not saying this boy is like Paul Scholes but Paul Scholes was one of those players who had a picture in his head, whenever the ball was threatening to come near him he knew what he was going to do with it.

"[Smith Rowe] does it. Pops it off first time, moves, he’s silky, and he works his socks off. I think he’s got a big future."

Will Villa return with a third bid for Smith Rowe?

Potentially.

They have already made two bids for the creative midfielder inside the first month of transfer window, and they may be prepared to keep trying their luck as the summer progresses.

Indeed, if they lose their influential skipper Jack Grealish, who is expected to move to Manchester City after the Euros, this may lead to Villa stepping up their efforts even more to land Smith Rowe, as he could be an ideal replacement for the England international.

However, it seems that the final decision could come down to Smith Rowe himself. If he signs a new deal at Arsenal then this will put an end to speculation about his future. But if he continues to bide his time, this could give Villa more optimism that a deal is possible, which may see them come calling for Smith Rowe once more.

