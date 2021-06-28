According to journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Manchester United have expressed an interest in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and the Red Devils will meet the Frenchman’s entourage next week.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Eduardo Camavinga?

Bouhafsi claims that Man United are interested in signing France international Camavinga and are set for a meeting with the midfielder's representatives to discuss a proposed move to Old Trafford.

However, the journalist suggests that the 18-year-old is keen to stay in France and Paris Saint-Germain remains his primary destination. Transfermarkt value the Frenchman at £49.5m, but he is set to be available on a free in 2022 upon the expiry of his contract at Rennes.

What has Pogba said about Camavinga?

Pogba was full of praise for his compatriot in October last year and he suggested that Camavinga is similar to himself in many ways.

As per Get French Football News, Pogba said, "It is a pleasure to see him don the shirt. To score after his first starts, that is honestly wonderful. I was truly happy for him. I only wish him the best and much more. He has everything for that. His future is in his hands.

"He is very at ease, he is a little dancer. He makes me think a bit about me. He is not a timid person. It is good, because he is confident. He has confidence in his qualities. He is a very good youngster, I like him enormously."

The Done Deal Show brings you the latest on Erling Haaland's Chelsea move and Man United's pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga...

What is Camavinga’s style of play?

According to WhoScored, Camavinga's strengths are his tackling and concentration, with the midfielder having no significant weaknesses.

No player in the Rennes squad made more tackles per game than the 18-year-old in Ligue 1 this term with 2.8. He was also the most fouled midfielder at the club, as he was fouled on 1.5 occasions per game.

Camavinga was handed the most WhoScored man of the match awards in Rennes' squad with four to his name this term. Despite playing predominantly as a defensive enforcer, he also made three league goal contributions.

1 of 15 Who did Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho from? Manchester City Arsenal Chelsea Charlton Athletic

Can Camavinga become Pogba’s long term replacement?

Pogba's current deal at Old Trafford will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2022, when he will be allowed to leave for free upon the expiry of his contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils will try to keep the Frenchman on their books in the transfer window, although talks over a contract extension are not yet at an advanced stage.

If Pogba were to leave, Camavinga could be a strong long term replacement for the France international considering his potential, and he might also be the solution to United's defensive midfield troubles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reluctance to play one of Scott McTominay or Fred on their own in the middle of the park this term suggests that he doesn't trust either to protect the defence single-handed.

Camavinga has demonstrated his dominance in that respect this season, so perhaps Solskjaer will be prepared to place a little more faith in him.

News Now - Sport News