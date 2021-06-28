Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had an extraordinary career.

The Swede started off his professional football career with Malmo in 1999.

He scored 18 times in 47 games, earning him a €8.7 million move to Ajax two years later.

Zlatan's career since then has gone from strength to strength.

He has played for some of the world's biggest clubs, including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Now 39 years old, Zlatan continues to do extraordinary things in Serie A with AC Milan.

Zlatan is one of the greatest players to have every played the game and now a film has been made about his extraordinary career.

The upcoming film is titled 'I Am Zlatan' and has been produced by Lucky Red.

Directed by Jens Sjogren and written by Jakob Beckman and David Lagercrantz, the film is based on Zlatan's documentary of the same name and covers his rise from his childhood to one of the best strikers on the planet.

The actors that will star as Zlatan are Dominic Bajraktari Andersson (from 11 to 13 years old) and Granit Rushiti (from 17 to 23 years old).

Zlatan dropped the trailer on his official Twitter account earlier on Monday and you can watch it below.

According to Goal, the film will be released on September 10, 2021.

Andrea Occhipinti of Lucky Red said of Zlatan and the film, per OneFootball: “Ibrahimovic is much more than a footballer: he is a pure leader, a legendary icon, a way of being that belongs only to him and that cannot be replicated.

“The story of this myth contemporary that in Italy has found its highest consecration, could only become a great story for cinema.”

We can't wait until the film is officially released.

