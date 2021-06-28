UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has revealed he was attacked by a random man while out on holiday in New Orleans recently - but the former middleweight champion insists he barely felt a thing.

The former UFC fighter, 42, - who became the first British champion in UFC history - told his followers on Twitter how he 'laughed' at his assailant after the incident.

Bisping said he came across the unidentified individual who confronted him in the street for filming in a public place while he was out for dinner with his family and he then 'got in my face' and 'punched me'.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, he tweeted: "Was just assaulted.

"Guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me.

"Was literally so soft I laughed at him.

"So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days."

Several fans were quick to ask Bisping why he didn't fight back but he went on to explain why he refrained from doing so.

"I was literally laughing so hard at how pathetic the punch was I don’t think I could of [sic] hit him," he wrote in reply.

In a series of follow-up tweets, he added: "He had no idea, just some random dude.

"It was hilarious.

"I doubt the loser will ever know but I thank him for the laughs.

"No, I was getting smashed."

It comes after earlier this month Bisping revealed that he had turned down a large sum of money to fight Jake Paul as he discussed the YouTuber's boxing match with Tyron Woodley on his podcast 'Believe You Me'.

Paul is set to face former UFC welterweight champion Woodley in a boxing match on August 28. Paul, 24, recently signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Showtime Sports.

Talking about the offer he received before turning it down, the retired MMA fighter revealed that he had been offered a six-figure fee to fight Paul and that he 'couldn't be happier' for Woodley because 'he really deserves it'.

Bisping said: "I’m happy for him [Woodley], don’t know what he’s going to get paid, but I’ll tell you right now.

"I was offered $500,000 to fight Jake Paul, so I would assume it’s probably more since the fight’s happening. So good for him.

"He might go out there and might be getting $1 million, and I couldn’t be happier for Tyron, because he really deserves it."

Talking further about the fight, Bisping added: "This is a more interesting matchup, because before, everybody knew, everybody didn’t know.

"Everybody f------ kissed Ben Askren’s ass and said he was going to wipe the floor.

"There was one person that was smart enough, and I’m sorry to say, it was me. I knew it was going to happen. But Tyron Woodley, I still think he could put on a fight."

