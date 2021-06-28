Fortnite Redeem Codes July 2021: Live Rewards, How to Earn and Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite is one of the most popular titles in the gaming community and it is no exception in terms of offering up free items to players.

The successful battle royale series is anything but pay-to-win. Any new player to the game can pick up a controller or a keyboard and mouse and compete fairly to become the last player or team standing.

Released in 2017, Fortnite has become of the highest-grossing games in the world today, earning more than £6 billion worth of revenue in its first two years. An incredible feat.

Not only that, but gamers can also claim several free items such as Skins, Character Skins and other Legendary items that can be hard to get hold of.

While some items can be purchased with either V-Bucks or real currency, depending on where you are in the world, there is nothing more satisfying than being able to claim precious loot.

So here we go then, here are the codes that we are currently aware of within Fortnite:

Fortnite Redeem Codes July 2021

At this moment, there are no codes that are currently active going into July.

But fear not! We will continue to scour the wide world of the web and find some unique items for you to obtain.

Fortnite Redeem Codes June 2021

We are not sure if all of these codes are still active, or what is offered up by Epic. But it is certainly worth a try to enter the codes below.

XTGL-9DKO-SDBV-FDDZ

XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML

SDKY-7LKM-UTGL-LHTU

SDKY-7LKM-ULMF-ZKOT

MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM

MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU

How to Redeem Fortnite Codes

Epic Games have listed instructions on their official website in terms of how to earn yourself some free items.

Open your Internet browser.

Go to https://www.epicgames.com/store or click here.

Log in to your Epic Games account where you want to redeem your code, if you’re not logged in already.

Hover your mouse over your name in the top right corner and click Redeem Code.

Enter the code, and then click Redeem.

