Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles: Who made the US Olympic women’s gymnastics team?

A six-strong gymnastics team will represent the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Simone Biles headlines the squad, but she will be joined by five other accomplished gymnasts.

Biles will lead Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum in the team event, while Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are set to join as individual competitors. Aside from Biles, every member of the squad will be making their Olympic debut this summer. GiveMeSport Women profiles each gymnast.

Simone Biles

The 24-year-old Biles is widely considered the best gymnast of all time, with a record 25 world medals to her name. She was dominant at Rio 2016, winning gold medals in the all-around, vault, floor exercise and team. The American also finished with a bronze medal in the balance beam.

As expected, Biles achieved the highest score at the US Olympic trials – 118.098 points. She is likely to defend all of her Olympic titles in Tokyo in style. Biles currently has four skills named after her, and has been working on even more groundbreaking moves for the Games.

Sunisa Lee

At 18-years-old, Lee is the youngest member of the US women’s gymnastics team. She was a member of the team that took gold at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, where she also finished with silver on the floor exercise and bronze on the uneven bars.

Lee scored 115.832 at the US Olympic trials, placing first in all-around and on uneven bars to come second overall. Tokyo 2020 will be her first appearance at an Olympic Games.

Jordan Chiles

In 2019, Chiles moved from the state of Washington to Texas to train at the World Champions Centre with Biles. She will now be lining up alongside her teammate at Tokyo 2020, qualifying after placing third at the US Olympic trials with 114.631.

The 20-year-old had come second on uneven bars and third on floor exercise, having earned bronze in the all-around and on vault at the US National Gymnastics Championships earlier this year.

Grace McCallum

The 18-year-old McCallum was a member of the World Championship winning team in both 2018 and 2019. She was also the 2018 Pan American all-around champion, finishing with gold medals in the team and uneven bars as well.

McCallum scored 112.564 to finish fourth at the US Olympic trials, placing fourth on floor and fifth on both uneven bars and beam.

Jade Carey

Carey will compete as an individual at Tokyo 2020. She had already booked her spot at the Games prior to the Olympic trials, having won both the floor exercise and vault in the individual event World Cup.

The 21-year-old is a reigning team world and Pan American champion, and a two-time world silver medallist in the vault. She also has a world silver medal from 2017 in the floor exercise and two Pan American gold medals in vault and floor.

Like Biles, Carey has been working on some astonishing skills for the Olympic Games. She recently pulled off a stunning triple twisting double layout while training for the US Championships.

MyKayla Skinner

Skinner is a three-time team world champion, but will be competing individually at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She scored 112.264 to place fifth at the Olympic trials and was chosen as the second individual competitor by the selection committee.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a successful 2021, earning the silver medal in the vault at this year’s US Championships. She already has some Olympic experience under her belt after travelling to Rio 2016 as an alternate.

