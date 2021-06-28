Genshin Impact Redeem Codes July 2021: Free Primogems, Mora, How To Redeem And More

Action role-playing game Genshin Impact has monthly codes to redeem and we have all the latest ones for you to use.

It has picked up an audience with millions of fans interested in playing the game, and due to this, we made a tier list to help you pick which character is the best to use.

Obviously there are other ways to unlock things within the game, but this is the easiest way and they are also all free.

The gaming community will now be wanting to know what the latest Genshin Impact codes are and what each of them will unlock.

Here is everything you need to know surrounding the Genshin Impact redeem codes for July 2021:

Genshin Impact redeem codes (July 2021)

For now, the July promo codes are not out, but there are only a few more days until the start of the month so they will be released shortly.

When we find them out, we will reveal them all right here.

Last month’s codes (June 2021)

All the current working promo codes for June are:

GENSHINGIFT: Use this code to receive 50 Primogems and 3 Hero’s Wit

GS6ACJ775KNV: 60 Primogems as well as 10000 Mora

GenshinEpic: This is one of the best codes, you get 3 Squirrel Fish, 10000 Mora, 3 Northern Apple Stew, 10 Adventurer Exp and 5 Fine Ores

GenshinGalaxy: Another great code to use, you get 10000 Mora, 3 Northern Smoked Chicken, 3 Hash Browns, 10 Adventurer EXP and 5 Fine Ores

SBNBUK67M37Z: 30 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s EXP

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

If you are unsure as to how to redeem the codes, do not fear, it is pretty easy and doesn’t take long at all. The only slight issue is you need to be Adventure Rank 10 to redeem codes, but this shouldn’t take you too long if you're not there already.

Just follow these steps:

Go to the Genshin Impact Code Redemption website

Login to your account and fill out the necessary details- this is where you enter the codes

Click Redeem

You will see the free reward in your mail

