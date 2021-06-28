Redfall: What is the release date?

Redfall has been announced and illustrates how busy Bethesda have been during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teaming up with the French gaming organisation Arkane Studios once more, the makers of Fallout 76 have been working hard on their upcoming vampire-slaying co-op shooter as well as Deathloop.

Launching exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC, huge expectations are being placed on the shoulders of Redfall which many speculated to be Elder Scrolls 6 - but will in fact be its own game instead.

While there is a flavour of the Elder Scrolls series in the game, the open-world action-horror title looks to right the wrongs of a catastrophic science experiment. There will be four playable characters in Redfall that all possess their own respective abilities to help put an end to the vampire outbreak.

Things have got so bad, that the ghoulish creatures have completely blocked out the sunlight and cut away the island town of Redfall, situated in the state of Massachusetts in the United States, from the rest of civilisation.

We expect to hear more about this game as the launch date edges closer. While parts of what we are hearing resemble Back 4 Blood on first impressions, it will be interesting to see how Redfall differentiates from similar titles in this category.

Redfall Release Date

Bethesda revealed that Redfall is being prepared for a launch in the summer of 2022. However, an official and precise date has not yet been confirmed.

Like we saw with Deathloop, however, COVID-19 saw the game significantly delayed and we suspect that Redfall will suffer the same fate.

But fear not, we will keep you updated every step of the way so stick with us.

