England play Germany on Tuesday evening in a massive Euro 2020 last 16 clash at Wembley.

The Three Lions cruised through to the knockout rounds, attaining seven points from their three group games and not conceding a single goal.

Germany, on the other hand, crept through to the last 16 after a late equaliser against Hungary.

Despite their struggles in Group F, Germany will fancy their chances against Gareth Southgate's side.

Ahead of the game at Wembley we've ranked every player from England and Germany's squads from 'World class' to 'Lucky to be there'.

World class: Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, Phil Foden, Toni Kroos

These are the five players that can get into pretty much any team in the world.

Neuer and Kroos have both played at an extraordinarily high level for the past decade.

Kane and Foden have not been at their best this European Championships but both showed their immense quality in the 2020/21 campaign.

Elite: Harry Maguire, Leon Goretzka, Jack Grealish, Thomas Muller, Luke Shaw

Maguire's return from injury is a huge boost for England. He will be key if they are to end their 55-year wait for a trophy.

Shaw was one of Europe's best left-backs in 2020/21.

Joachim Low made a very wise decision to bring Muller back into the Germany fold. He's been superb for Bayern for the past 13 years.

Great: Antonio Rudiger, Serge Gnabry, Jordan Henderson, Robin Gosens, Mason Mount, Mats Hummels, Niklas Sule, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Reece James

Rudiger has transformed into one of the world's best defenders under Thomas Tuchel, while Gosens has been arguably Germany's standout performer this Euro 2020 campaign.

The fact that Sancho has been given so little game time by Gareth Southgate this summer is baffling.

Decent: Kieran Trippier, Matthias Ginter, Kyle Walker, Emre Can, Ben White, Kevin Trapp, Kalvin Phillips, Kevin Volland, Declan Rice, Marcel Halstenberg, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Leroy Sane, Sam Johnstone, Lukas Klostermann, Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Marcus Rashford, Tyrone Mings, Florian Neuhaus

Trippier made England's squad thanks to a successful season in La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

White was only called up as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement but deserved to be in the squad anyway.

Sane was once a great player but his form has dropped dramatically in recent times.

Rashford also finds himself in the 'decent' category after a loss of form over the second part of the season.

Rising star: Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Bukayo Saka

Bellingham, Musiala and Saka all have the world at their feet.

Three trio are still teenagers but are already key players for their clubs. They have the potential to be truly world class in the future.

Lucky to be there: Timo Werner, Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Conor Coady, Robin Koch, Christian Gunter, Jonas Hofmann

Werner had a quite horrific season in front of goal for Germany and is lucky to make the squad.

Ramsdale is a decent young goalkeeper but only made the Three Lions squad due to injuries, while Leno had a poor campaign for Arsenal.

Coady can also consider himself lucky to be with the England squad after Wolves' dismal 2020/21 campaign.

Koch's first season at Leeds did not go to plan and it's likely that he won't play a single minute for Germany this tournament.

